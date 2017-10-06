Bayelsa begins public sector reforms

Bayelsa State government yesterday commenced a comprehensive public sector reform as part of measures to rejig the system and make it more viable for rapid growth. This was one of the disclosures made shortly after the 80th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, which took place in Yenagoa.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said, the decision to begin the reforms was hinged on the desire of the government to inject more life into the public sector. He said it was the hope of the government that the initiative of the programme will achieve its full objectives when fully implemented and urged all Bayelsa people to support it.

The commissioner also said that three reports were presented to Governor Seriake Dickson from the Tertiary Education Advisory Committee, Committee on Policy on Public Primary and Secondary School Funding and Staffing and the Local Government Policy Reforms Committee.

He added that the government will study and appoint an implementation committee, which will be followed by the pronouncement of the governor in a broadcast on comprehensive measures and the new policy direction to be taken on the reports by the government.

