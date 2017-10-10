BBOG renews demand for 113 Chibok girls

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, yesterday renewed its demand, asking the Federal Government to redouble efforts with a view to securing the release of the 113 Chibok school girls still in the custody of Boko Haram.

The advocacy group said that it would resume its street protests with processions to the State House (Aso Rock) every three work-days to underscore the need for the government to take action.

The resumed protest, which would begin from Thursday October 12, would be preceded by the usual meeting at Unity Fountain, Abuja. The group had three weeks ago expressed frustration that the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration had failed address its demands on the matter in spite of all the pressures it had applied in the past.

Spokesperson of the group, Sesugh Akume, said that while waiting for the return of the girls, the Federal Government should immediately send a high-powered delegation to Chibok to reassure disconsolate parents of the missing 113 girls that are still in captivity.

Akume also asked the Federal Government and the Nigeria military to immediately provide the public with factual and accurate details on other kidnapped persons, including police personnel on the Borno-Adamawa road, and the NNPC exploration team.

“The Federal Government should immediately invite the affected families of the victims of the Borno- Adamawa road kidnap, and the soldiers- NNPC-University of Maiduguri lecturers and staff for a full briefing on the tragedies that befell their relatives.

“The Federal Government should set up the structured systems of public reporting on each specific abductioncase, thegeneralmanagement of our IDPs as well as the entire prosecution of the counter insurgency war.

“We enjoin all who in the bond of our shared humanity empathise with our #ChibokGirls and the other victims; as well as all who understand the social contract of citizens holding governments to cater to the security and welfare of citizens should please feel free to join us and encourage others to do so,”Akume said.

