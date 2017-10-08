Become wine savoir-faire

Becoming wine savvy isn’t for everyone. But it’s the best way for wine drinkers to enhance their social experiences and gain an improved sense of taste.

There are some significant side benefits too: you’ll become more confident buying wine and be able to taste differences in quality. Of course, learning to identify wine quality can be so eyeopening that you may never see grocery store wine the same again.

So if you prefer to maintain your blissful ignorance, it’s best to stop reading now. If however, you’re ready to crack the code and understand your wine from the inside out, let’s get started!

This guide intends to offer an outline on how to improve your wine knowledge even if you’re starting from the very beginning.

The first step you must take if you want to improve your wine knowledge is to immediately change the way you drink. Keep in mind that the goal is to alter the way you buy and consume wine so that you can make better- informed choices and have a higher level of awareness.

When you remember that goal, every time you taste wine suddenly becomes an opportunity to add to your wine knowledge.

Practice the tasting process each time you pick up a glass of wine Set up comparative tastings to improve your ability to taste Always identify the origin and vintage Seek out new wines that will expand your tasting repertoire

This simple adjustment isn’t something that requires your full attention all the time. Just be sure to take good notes and after you’ve recorded your thoughts, you can get back to enjoying wine for its effect.

Like this: Like Loading...