Being on top of emergencies

Last week, the Lagos State Government held a two-day summit on Emergency and Disaster preparedness in Lagos with a view to meeting the golden hours and expedite the response time during disasters. MURITALA AYINLA writes

For many security experts and emergency responders in Lagos State, it takes few people in the state to be sleepless before the estimated 22 million Lagosians could enjoy good sleep, peace and tranquillity currently experienced in the state. To them, the cosmopolitan nature of the state, its landmass with huge population and some peculiarities make Lagos prone to disasters and other security challenges.

They said that the state is always at the risk of total collapse and confusion safe for the few who must keep vigil for things to go on normally, saying while millions are sleeping at night, some top government officials and emergency responders are out to put things right where fire tragedy strikes, building collapses, road accident or other emergency incidents occur.

But to effectively tackle and respond to these disasters when they occur, the state government through the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations held a the 2-day summit for responders and stakeholders from states within the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

The summit had in attendance emergency responders agencies from the Fire Service Department; Environmental Health Department; Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS); State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU); Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA); Safety Commission; Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA); Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC); Nigerian Legion amongst others.

Declaring the summit held at the Public Service Staff Development Centre, Magodo, open, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, said that in order to avert disaster and resultant loss of lives and properties in the state, his administration has scaled up the monitoring and surveillance capacities of relevant state agencies to ensure compliance with appropriate laws.

The governor, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello, at the 3rd Lagos State Emergency and Disaster Preparedness summit with the Theme: “Promoting and Sustaining Integrated Response to Emergencies within the Golden Hour” added that the administration would also apply sanctions as may be deemed necessary to those who run afoul of the provisions.

He said the government believed that taking necessary steps and precautions to avert disaster where possible is an integral part of effective disaster and emergency management, stressing that poor emergency management can result to substantial reversal of gains recorded in critical sectors of the economy.

He explained that the government may not have control over the occurrence of natural disasters but can mitigate the effects when such occur depending on how prepared the government was in terms of skilled manpower, availability of necessary equipment and response time.

Ambode stated that the recent events in some parts of the state have reinforced the need for the government to take proactive steps to avert disasters and possible loss of lives and properties.

He said:”We are proactive in our approach to respond to disaster through our effort to share experiences and ideas on new strategies that will sustain and strengthen capacity improvement process.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Oluseye Oladejo, said that the summit was part of efforts to create awareness and sensitize the general public on the need for better preparedness to contemporary challenges of disaster and emergency management in the state.

“The idea is to bring together these agencies whose duties are dependent and complementary within the same complex. These agencies include the Fire Service Department; Environmental Health Department; Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS); State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU); Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA); Safety Commission; Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA); Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC); Nigerian Legion amongst others”, he explained.

Ambode called on all participants to effectively utilize the opportunity made available at the summit to review existing strategies, identify the gaps and proffer solutions that will enhance the capacity response to emergencies within the shortest time possible.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing to put in place strategies and policies that would promote safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

Oladejo noted that the theme couldn’t have been more appropriate, as it was coming at a time parts of the country and indeed the globe are witnessing an unprecedented phenomenal rise in natural disasters of which Lagos is not an exception, thus the need for all hands to be on deck.

Oladejo further enjoined the participants to provide necessary information to government and support its cause in the promotion of safety policy thrust, so as to make emergency management more sustainable.

The summit was attended by representatives from other states, security agencies, emergency responders, stakeholders and non-government organizations.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr Tiamiyu Adeshina, said that Governor Ambode was the leader of sleepless Lagosians, who hardly go to bed and rest but concerned about safety of Lagos residents.

He said that the agency must always brief him and await the governor’s directive before embarking on some rescue operations, especially outside the state ‘s boundary. He added that on several occasions, Governor Ambode had warned him to always swing into action and rescue lives outside the state.

“A lot happens in Lagos daily but we thank God for the life of our Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, who is committed to saving lives and property in the state. Is the leader of sleepless families. On several occasions, we have rescued victims on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Mowe-Ibafo axis just to ensure everything is fine. There are cases of fire, road accidents and so many issues. We don’t discriminate on the use of equipment to save lives. We have gone beyond covering Lagos to the South-west states because of our people who live in where we call new Lagos.”

Director of the state’s Fire Department, Rasak Fadipe on his part, called for increased safety consciousness among the residents, saying Nigerians could afford multi-million naira cars but find it difficult to buy fire extinguisher in the car.

Fadipe, who also lamented the growing rate of fire incidences in the state, appealed to politicians, community leaders to join the campaign against the use candle at homes, which he said contributed a lot to fire cases. He appealed to politicians to include provision of reachargeable lamps in the empowerment program for those who could not afford to buy them.

Harping on the Safety, Programme and Executive Director Strategy of Safety Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, SAEF, Mr Jamiu Badmus, an engineer, blamed persistent incidences of disaster in the state on poor habit of residents to safety, saying the state emergency agencies could have less job to do if only people could be adhered to safety precautions.

Badmus, who lauded the state government’s initiative on emergency management, said that there are still more work to do on sensitisation of the people on safety. He said it is cheaper to prevent disaster than to manage it, even as he appealed to emergency management experts to intensify efforts on disaster prevention.

At the summit, the participant resolved that there is need for multi-agency coordination and adequate public information during emergency and disaster, need for closer collaboration of the states with Federal Government agencies concerned with safety and emergency management and to be proactive and conduct risk and vulnerability assessments by emergency responders before disaster.

Other recommendations include the need to involve qualified professionals before, during and after construction works for the purpose of obtaining necessary certification, further capacity building on Basic Life Support for all emergency responder is crucial and that all governments must be responsible and available physically at all times to plan and organize transportation, communication, public work and engineering, fire fighting, general support, and care during response to disaster.

