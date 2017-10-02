Benue constituency withdraws suit against Dogara

Constituents of Hon. (Mrs.) Dorathy Mato, whose swearing in as a member representing Vandeikya/ Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State had been a subject of controversy, had finally withdrew the suit filed against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara. Following the withdrawal of the suit, all was now set for the swearing in of Mato, who was billed to replace Hon. Herman Hembe, erstwhile chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). New Telegraph exclusively obtained notice of discontinuance of the suit, which was effected last Thursday, September 28.

The suit was filed at a Federal High Court, Makurdi, by Fidelis Angweh, said to be one of the constituents of Mato. The applicant had in the suit sought an enforcement of his fundamental rights, challenging the refusal by Speaker Dogara to swear in Mato after she was declared the authentic winner of the March 2015 elections into Vandeikya/ Konshisha federal constituency of the state.

The applicant had in the suit against the speaker joined as defendants the House of Representatives, Clerk of the National Assembly, Hon. Herman Hembe and Hon. (Mrs.) Dorathy Mato.

The notice of discontinuance was filed by Felix Tyokase Esq; M.T. Utsaha Esq; M. K. Fidelis Esq; D. A. Orshi Esq; and T. T. Akura Esq. Titled; “Notice of discontinuance,” it reads in part; “Take notice that the applicant herein hereby wholly discontinues this suit against all the respondents herein dated this 28th day of September, 2017.”

This came on the heel of an explanation by the House’s spokesman, Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas, to the effect that the delay in the swearing in of Mato was due to her failure in completing her documentation. According to the spokesman, there was a judgement on ground which you all know I have heard of, I have read about and it was true but as I said, there were due processes that had to be followed.

