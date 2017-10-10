Betland re-launches with special bonus offer

The management of Betland.com, a leading sports betting platform, has disclosed that it has embarked on taking the Nigerian gaming space by the storm with a re-launch that will make the platform simple to access and play on. Managing Director, Betland.com, Babajimi Ogunlana, said the platform would provide both online and retail betting services and boasts a fantastic array of products including Sport, Lottery, Online Casino, Virtual Sports and Fantasy Sports.

“The company offers the best odds guaranteed on its products and is highly focused on ensuring prompt payments to winners, whilst running a betting service that has always been fair and transparent,” Ogunlana said.

“Betland seeks to quickly establish itself as the nation’s preferred bookmaker by offering punters the best value incentives to play, making them embrace the winning culture that the brand is ever proud to be associated with.”

The management of the betting platform added that as part of efforts to celebrate the relaunch, new customer would receive a welcome bonus, which is 100 per cent, on first-time deposit of up to N100,000 on signing up.

“Betland also preaches the gospel of financial freedom and encourages entrepreneurs to join its winning train as Super Agents or Agents, especially with its fantastic array of offers including and not limited to; attractive guaranteed earnings (commissions on weekly basis), exciting promotions and bonuses, top-notch customer service delivery and risk-free partnership with the brand,” an official added.

