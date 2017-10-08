There are better days ahead, cleric assures Nigerians

The Coordinator of Shiloh prayer meeting of The External Scared Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim (Mount of Protection Kosofe) Special Apostle. I. Ahinaje J.P (‘Ase Oro’) has assured Nigerians that better days are ahead if only the people will desist from unrighteousness.

‘Ase-Oro’, as he is fondly called, appealed to Nigerians to pray fervently for the nation and her leaders. He made the observations during the church’s Seven Thursday retreat themed “Weep Not.” He said: “All the leaders and everyone should as a matter of fact show love for one another; while hate speeches, evil wishes, sabotage, envy and other vices must be dropped for Nigeria to rise come out of her present precarious state.

Oneness is the only thing that can restore much desired glory in Nigeria.”

He also blamed the economic downturn currently being experienced in the country on what he described as preaching of falsehood in the land, pointing out that the call for separation by IPOB (the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra) has received a lot of knocks.

