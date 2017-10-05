Biafra: Ebonyi empowers 3,000 IPOB members

Days after Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi unveiled plans to empower members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), his administration yesterday commenced registration and data capturing of the group’s members across the state’s 13 local government areas. Commissioner for Economic Empowerment and Job Creation, Uchenna Orji stated this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the activities of the Umahi-led administration in the area of youth empowerment.

He said the Umahi administration apart from pursuing the action plan of making the proscribed IPOB members economically independent, the initiative would also help in reducing social vices and other forms of criminality currently plaguing the society.

Orji disclosed that the state government had extended its empowerment schemes to Ebonyi youths in other states of the federation including Sokoto, Kaduna, Anambra and Lagos as over 3,000 youths had so far been empowered in the State.

According to him, the state government was set to create 12,000 jobs through the empowerment of 3,000 youths, including women as they were currently being given N250, 000 each to start up any business of their choice, so that they will become economically self-sufficient. Orji further added that the reason for the numerous empowerment programmes of the Governor David Umahi-administration was to increase the per capital income of Ebonyi citizens with a view to boosting the economic status of the State.

He said: “These IPOB youths are being registered in the Department of Education and Social Welfare in the LGAs after capturing, the state government will create a programme to train them and empowerment in their chosen career that we have started. Those of them that have taken to the Street due to lack of job will be empowered so that they can be useful and meaningful to the society.

Those who are living and staying outside the state are equally undergoing our empowerment programmes.”

