[…] Biafra: Again, soldiers invade Kanu’s home […]

Less than one month after soldiers invaded the home of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, troops of the Nigerian Army yesterday afternoon invaded the home and the palace of his father, Eze Israel Kanu, in Afara Ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, Nnamdi’s younger brother alleged that soldiers invaded the family home and ca

rted away some household items. He accused the invaders of “looting the palace” and making away with items such as television, generating sets, and clothes, among other belongings of the family. Kanu called on the international community to prevail on the Nigerian Army to stop raiding their home.

He said: “The international community should prevail on the Nigerian Army to stop raiding our home again. We have been telling the Army to produce my brother whose whereabouts has remained unknown since after the September 14 military invasion of our compound”.

But when contacted, the Desk Officer of Operation Python Dance II in charge of Abia State confirmed the operation, but said no household items were removed from Kanu’s home. According to him, the operation was based on the intelligence that arms were hidden in the compound. He said: “The things removed may be technical items. Somebody was arrested with weapon in the compound.”

The Army Officer, who preferred to be simply identified as “Desk Officer for the operation”, also said it was a joint operation with the police, and directed further enquiries to the police. Efforts to get the police did not yield any fruit as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not pick calls put to his cell phone.

He also did not respond to a text message sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report. Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, did not pick his calls even though it rang out twice.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was, on Friday, asked to order the British High Commission and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to arrest and repatriate the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu,the United Kingdom where he is allegedly hiding, back to Nigeria to stand his trial.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had raised the alarm that he did not know the whereabouts of his client since the army raided house in Abia State. He alleged that the military might have abducted or arrested him. However, there are indications that Kanu had escaped through Malaysia to the United Kingdom.

The applicant, Ugohukwu Kenneth, in a suit filed through his counsel, Obor John, also wants the court to make an order directing the Attorney-General of the Federation to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the British High Commission as persona non grata for its complicity in facilitating and harbouring a fugitive from justice in her territory being the United Kingdom. Joined in the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/ CS/9300/17 are the British High Commission, the Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Attorney-General of the Federation. The case has been assigned to Justice John Tsoho and will be heard on October 12.

In the suit, the plaintiff asked the court to determine whether by a true interpretation of Sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 the 1st and 2nd Defendants have not abdicated their duties by failing, neglecting or omitting to prevent and arrest the IPOB separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for treason and terrorism in Nigeria from illegally travelling to the United Kingdom. He also asked the court to determine whether the British High Commission is not under obligation to repatriate Kanu.

The plaintiff prayed the court for the following reliefs: “A declaration that by a true interpretation of Sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and Section 2 (1) of the Immigration Act 2015, the 1st and 2nd Defendants have abdicated their duties by failing, neglecting or omitting to prevent and arrest the IPOB separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for treason in Nigeria from illegally travelling to the United Kingdom and remaining as a fugitive from justice in the United Kingdom.”

A declaration that the British High Commission is under obligation to repatriate Kanu – a fugitive from justice, irrespective of him holding dual nationalism of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, back to Nigeria to stand trial for the offences of treason and terrorism pursuant to the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and the United Nations Convention on Terrorism.”

He also prayed the court for an order compelling the 1st and 2nd Defendants to arrest and repatriate Kanu from the United Kingdom back to Nigeria to stand his trial. He prayed the court to make an order compelling the 3rd Defendant to advise the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to declare the British High Commission persona non grata for her complicity in facilitating and harbouring a fugitive from justice in her territory being the United Kingdom.

In the affidavit in support of the suit, deposed to by the plaintiff, he averred: “That consequent upon the above condition, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senator representing the good people of Abia South Senatorial District of Abia State, Tochukwu Uchendu and Jewish Chief High Priest Immanuel –El Shalom Oka-Ben Madu perfected the bail bond which facilitated the release of Kanu.

“That upon the perfection of the bail and consequent release of Kanu from prison custody, Kanu has, to the best of my knowledge, breached all the bail conditions to wit; granting press interviews while on bail, participating in rallies, or being found in a crowd of more than 10 persons in the course of the bail and to make matters worse, Kanu has finally travelled to the United Kingdom in an attempt to escape trial and the arm of the law.

“That I know as a fact that the illegal disappearance of Mazi Kanu from the shores of Nigeria to the United Kingdom would not be possible, if not for gross display of negligence on the part of the 2nd Defendant as well as complacency of the 1st Defendant who aided the illegal travel of Kanu, considering the fact that he holds citizenship of the 1st Defendant.”

