Blessing Egbe hits the cinemas with Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw in ‘The Women’

Blessing Egbe, the producer and director who brought us the wave-making Lekki Wives returns to the cinemas this independence weekend with a thrilling drama, The Women.

The film stars heavy hitters Ufuoma McDermott as Omo, Kate Henshaw as Ene, Omoni Oboli as Teni and Blessing Obiang as Rose, who play four dysfunctional friends whose friendship is marked by rivalry, gossip and competition. The movie also stars Kalu Ikeagwu as Bez, Femi Branch as Ayo, Gregory Ojefua as Chubby and Anthony Monjaro as Maro.

The war in ‘The Women’ is silent but finally escapes its lid and bursts into the open with very devastating consequences.

Speaking on the movie Blessing Egbe, who wrote, produced and directed the movie said: “The Women is a feelgood dramedy that will entertain and leave cinema goers wanting more.

Even though it addresses very serious man / woman issues, it does so with large doses of humour and in the process teaches lessons of true friendship, truth and contentment. Please go out and enjoy yourselves. It will be worth your time,” she said.

The four lead female actors give a good account of themselves from the sultry and discontented Omo to the snobbish Teni and then the uninhibited Ene and the sexually frustrated Rose.

All the women have something they are looking for. The Women, which hits the cinemas on Friday September 29, 2017, is a delight to watch.

