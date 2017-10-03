Bode George declare for PDP chairmanship Friday

Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, will on Friday, October 6, formally declare his ambition to run for the National Chairmanship position of the party.

According to a statement issued by his Campaign Organisation, the groundbreaking declaration, scheduled to hold at the City Hall, Lagos, would be witnessed by notable stakeholders of the party from across the country.

It was gathered that the declaration by George, who is a major front runner in the race for the plum PDP job, was coming up after receiving the backing of stakeholders’ from the six geo-political zones.

George, it was learnt, already enjoys the backing of the major blocs in the party as was also gathered that the party in the zone may settle for him as its candidate ahead of its forthcoming National Convention.

Banking on his experience as a party administrator, George, promised to bring about true reconciliation and rebranding of the former ruling party and ultimately return it to winning streak even before the 2019 general elections.

Speaking on the aspiration of George, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, said he (George) represents the party’s symbol of unity, fairness, equity, justice, progress and development.

“I am picking George because of his experience as a party faithful, who will ensure reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the party. Experience is the best teacher,’’ Babatope said.

