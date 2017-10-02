Boko Haram: Army flag off campaign on de-radicalization in Borno

The Nigerian Army department of Civil-military Affairs in collaboration with the Borno State Government on Monday flagged off the Campaign on Counter-Narrative against Insurgent’s Ideologies where it charged Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers and stakeholders to key into the programme by enlightening the people to desist from extremism and other forms of violence.

Governor Kashim Shettima, while flagging off the campaign said, the emergence of Boko Haram has not only left many people dead and property destroyed, but also the retarded development of the State.

The governor who was represented by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan said, the state government is ready to partner with all stakeholders in the fight against Boko Haram as according to him, the Corridor Safe Haven created by the military is ready to accommodate any repentant and Deradicalize Boko Haram members.

He also said that the State government will create an enabling environment for the security agencies, traditional/religious and community leaders to ensure crime-free society, stressing that, the Law for the Prohibition of Alcohol/Narcotic Drugs Consumption, Prostitution among other social vices is still in place and banned across the state.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai said that the Nigeria Army had adopted many strategies toward demobilizing, reintegration and rehabilitation of Boko Haram terrorists in trying to ensure adequate security in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff represented by Chief of Training and Operations, Major General David Ahmadu said, “It is no longer news that Nigeria army is all over the country trying to ensure that there are peace and unity in the country.

He said Operation Python Dance II is one of them which is still ongoing and the report we are receiving indicated that a lot has been achieved toward enhancing peace.

“The Coming of the President Muhammadu Buhari, The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces at the Theatre Command of Operation LAFIYA DOLE Yesterday (57th Independence Day) was a morale booster for us”, he added.

He said, “he has made a lot of strategic statement and we on our part must ensure that we do our best toward ensuring a free and peaceful democratic society and end the madness of Boko Haram in the Northeast”.

“We all must all work toward restoring peace in our dear country especially in the Northeast”. Said Buratai.

He enjoined parents to priorities the upbringing of their children to enable them to become meaningful citizens of the country.

“Traditional and religious leaders, clergymen, and all relevant stakeholders must put their heads together, put their differences aside and build a united Nigeria and establishing relative peace”, COAS stressed.

“It is your duty to keep your house safe because you are the one who lives in it. Don’t always expect your neighbour from outside to come to your house to keep the peace. Achieving peace must begin with you”.

General Buratai said “I know that the state is doing it best to support the army and the army will continue to do it best. The Operation Safe Corridor “rehabilitation effort was one of those efforts of the army’s campaign against terrorism. We assure you that we will continue to do a lot to win the heart of the people but without you, we cannot do it.”

“We are not going to fail in our responsibility as far as our constitutional role is the concern”. He stated.

The occasion has in attendance several Islamic and Christian scholars, traditional and Community leaders as well as security agencies.

