Boko Haram: Army flags off campaign on de-radicalisation in Borno

The Department of Civil-Military Affairs of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Borno State Government yesterday flagged off a campaign on Counter Narrative Against Insurgents’ Ideologies.

It charged religious leaders, traditional rulers and stakeholders to key into the programme by enlightening the people to desist from extremism and other forms of violence.

Governor, Kashim Shettima, while flagging off the campaign, said the emergence of Boko Haram had not only left many people dead and property worth billions of Naira destroyed, just as it also retarded the development of the state.

The governor, who was represented by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Kaka Shehu Lawan expressed the readiness of the state government to partner stakeholders in the fight against Boko Haram, saying the Corridor Safe Haven created by the military was ready to accommodate repentant and deradicalised Boko Haram members.

He further noted that the state government would create an enabling environment for the security agencies, traditional and religious as well as community leaders to ensure a crime-free society even as he stressed that the law for the Prohibition of Alcohol/ Narcotic Drugs Consumption, Prostitution, among other social vices, was still in place as they had been banned across the state.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai said that the Nigerian Army had adopted several strategies towards demobilising, reintegration and rehabilitation of Boko Haram terrorists to ensure adequate security in the country.

The army chief, who was represented by Chief of Training and Operations, Major General David Ahmadu said: “It is no longer news that Nigerian Army is all over the country to ensure that there is peace and unity in the country.” He said the Operation Python Dance II, which was one of the strategies still ongoing, adding that “the report we are receiving indicated that a lot has been achieved towards enhancing peace in the country.”

“The visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday, as part of celebration of the 57th Independence Day, was a morale booster to us,” Burutai said.

He added: “The President has made a lot of strategic statements and we on our part must ensure that we do our best towards ensuring a free and peaceful democratic society, and end the madness of Boko Haram in the North-East. We all must work towards restoring peace in our dear country especially in the Northeast.”

