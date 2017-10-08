Bossladies Nest 22: Season drives narrative

Juliet Bumah

Adele sat away from the ‘maddening’ crowd, thinking about life, about her hard luck in marriage. She stared into space, not feeling the activities around her. She relived her encounter with her hubby, Jay, and his mistress for the umpteenth time and a wiry smile appeared at the corners of her mouth. She shook her head slowly, trying to shake off the pain. It did work somehow for it seemed that the boulder which lodged at the centre of her heart lifted slowly of its own accord. She pulled herself together, reminding herself that the eye would never weep blood. No matter how painful the ache was, tears would always remain tears, not blood. She came for a birthday party on the beach with her friends; her plan was to relax, relax she would.

She looked around her and her face broke into a smile. It was a beautiful day. She just noticed! She picked out her friends with her eyes. They were dancing to youthful tunes by the very talented Nigerian musicians. Her doctor had recommended dancing as a form of exercise since she was lazy with keeping appointments with her trainer at the gym.

“Since you love music so much, you can dance every morning. Ten minutes of shaking your body every morning will do you good,” her doctor had told her.

Yeah, music is food for the soul. She realised she could make it food for her body too. If she couldn’t get the required dose of ‘adult exercise’ from her hubby, she could keep her body in form by dancing.

She smiled as the beat seeped into her. She nodded her head to the beat for a while, then stood up, dusted her arse and began swaying from side to side as she watched her friends wiggle on the beach sand.

“Oya wo!” The speakers blared and the atmosphere became charged.

“Won ba e wi n’ibi wo! Ma lo se bi ogoro wo!…Oya jo bi mummy wo! Oya jo bi daddy wo! Ma lo jo bi olosi wo!”

She didn’t know the lyrics, she needn’t know what Olamide was ‘spewing’ effortlessly. The rhythm got her, the beat of the song produced by Young John who tagged himself “the wicked producer” was arresting. It reminded her that Nigeria is blessed with talented beat makers, most of whom were not celebrated because the limelight was always beamed on the singers.

“Wo! Life is short like knickers…” The speakers blared.

The song got the better of her and she found herself gravitating towards her friends who were dancing with abandon. She slung her messenger bag over her head, across her chest. In no time, she was in the midst of her friends, twisting and turning to youthful beats.

She didn’t mind if she was dancing in or out of tune. Who cared? She closed her eyes and twisted her waist, bending as low as her almost stiff knees could allow her without aching. Yeah, she needed to dance more to make her joints more pliable. She shuffled to the beat. No one cared, everyone was dancing.

How wrong she was! Few metres away, two pairs of eyes were trained on her. They twisted their necks at odd angles to get a better view of her as she weaved in and out of her crowd of friends.

Of course, Adele was oblivious to the eyes that followed her every move. She had just discovered a world where only her existed. Her worries and fears dissipated as she twisted and turned.

She opened her eyes slowly as she felt the pressure on her arm increased. It was Blossom.

“What’s it, sis? I’m having a swell time here,” Adele laughed.

“I can see that, dear sis. But turn slowly and look towards your left. Don’t stop dancing. Pretend you didn’t notice any thing,” Blossom told her quietly.

“What’s it?” Adele asked, slowing down her steps.

“No sis, don’t stop dancing. Dance on. Just look towards your left…” Blossom said.

Adele did as she was told, casually twisting to her left. For a fleeting moment, she lost her balance but regained it immediately. She smiled at Blossom and began to wiggle her waist vigorously to the beats. She raised her hands and tried some moves that her shy self would only have done in the confines of her bedroom, with her mirror as the only spectator.

“That’s the spirit, my dear sis. Shame those who plan to shame you dear,” Blossom told her.

Adele smiled. She wasn’t pretending. She was enjoying herself.

“Let him stew on his arse. I can’t kill myself because of a hubby who doesn’t remember I exist. If he could bring his mistress to a place I told him I would be, then, there’s no reason I should continue to cry. As for the mistress, hmmmmmmm, I pity her. The cane the husband used in flogging the first wife is hung at the door, waiting for the new wife. I really have nothing against her. River Ulasi does not swallow whose feet she didn’t see,” Adele said stoically, threw back her head and laughed out loud.

Blossom joined and the two friends danced into the crowd.

……

“You’re such a good dancer. Very youthful. I watched you dance,” Bolan told Adele.

It was about an hour later. The merrymakers were seated and feasting on well prepared meals and choice wines.

“Oh ho? Me good dancer? I was just shuffling on the dance floor,” Adele said, twinkle in her eyes.

“I love your dance steps. Very mature moves,” Bolan said.

“So, instead of dancing, you were busy watching an old lady do some clumsy steps in the sand?” Adele asked with laughter.

“Hey! You ain’t an old lady and your steps weren’t clumsy. I wasn’t the only one watching you. A couple was also watching you. The man became so enamored by your moves that his wife quarreled with him. I was amused. It wasn’t funny,” Bolan said.

They laughed. Adele had an idea who the ‘couple’ would have been. No other than her hubby and his mistress! She has seen them too. She laughed loud and long.

She looked around. What if her hubby was still around? What if he saw her sitting and talking comfortably with a man? Would he leave his mistress and come for her? She felt uneasy. She also felt that jay would not leave his mistress and come for her. It was obvious that they were too attached to each other. She felt a heaviness in her heart.

“Adele, can we have dinner, just you and I? I really need to talk to you…you alone,” Bolan asked her, dragging her back to the present.

She paused and looked deep into his eyes and looked away. This was the first time they were this close to each other. What she saw in his eyes jarred her. She felt a lump in her throat.

“Not today,” she rasped, for her voice failed her.

Her eyes stung. She prayed that the dam wouldn’t break.

“I know. We can have it tomorrow or Monday since it’s a public holiday. We can even do lunch. Just pick the one that’s most convenient for you. Do this for me dear,” he said soberly.

“It’s okay. Let’s talk about it later. Will make out time either tomorrow or the day after. Will inform you,” she said briskly, trying to mask her feelings.

“As your Lordship pleases, my dear,” he said.

She lost control. The tears came rolling down her cheeks and she cursed under her breath. Had she been so broken that she couldn’t control her feelings in public anymore?

Bolan was alarmed. He gathered her his arms. She hid her face in her palms and sobbed on his chest. He held her loosely and allowed her to sob. It was better she purge her mind of whatever was bothering her. He patted her back. That was the first time he had gotten this close to her. He buried his face in her hair. She smelt so fresh and sweet. He brushed his lips on her hair at intervals as he rocked her. Gawd! He was in love with this woman!

When she had ceased heaving against his chest, she raised her head and managed a smile as she looked into his face. Her eyeliner had smudged in places.

He kissed the tears on her face and tasted salt. He smiled and brushed his lips lightly on hers.

She smiled into his face, a genuine smile that it up her face and flooded his heart with sugary feelings.

“You want to talk about it?” He asked her.

She shook her head.

“It’s okay dear. Just get yourself together,” he said gently.

He put his palm under her chin and lifted her face. She looked into his eyes. Her eyes were still shining with residue tears…

He brought down his face and their lips locked briefly.

He felt her stiffen and withdrew. He wanted to kiss her until she yielded but held himself back. He needn’t rush it. He wanted her and would get her in due time.

Adele’s mind was in turmoil. That brief kiss fired her body awake. She was almost weak at the knees! She was grateful that he went no further. She knew she wouldn’t have been able to resist him if he had pushed just a wee harder.

“Touch up your face dear,” he said.

His voice was a bit hoarse and deeper. It added to his sexiness.

Adele brought out a mirror and wipe from her bag and cleaned the smudges around her eyes.

“Better?” She asked him.

“Best,” he responded.

She smiled at him and felt very happy.

“Let’s go and dance dear,” he said.

She smiled. He smiled also….

########

Let’s continue this journey here in Sunday!

Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com

Save

Save

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...