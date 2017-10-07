Bovina View, Stadium Hotel, SportsPro partner Gold Cup tourney

The Gold Cup Pre-Season got a big boost as two Ilorin-based hotels, Bovina View and Stadium Hotel, sports news bulletin, SportsPro, have partnered with the competition.

General Coordinator of the country’s most glamorous and prestigious club tourney, Tunde Shamsudeen, disclosed this after the pact with the three organisations.

“We are delighted to announce Bovina View and Stadium Hotel as our official partners,” he said.

“Their facilities meet the standard for Nigeria Professional Football League clubs that intend to use the place to prepare their players for a game.

“The environment is also conducive as players can cool off while surfing the internet, as there is free Wi-Fi for customers.”

Meanwhile, passionate Ilorin fans can get up-to-date news and exclusive interviews with action pictures daily, as the sports bulletin, SportsPro, will be the official bulletin of the Gold Cup tourney.

Bayour Issah, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief revealed that the annual tourney had over the years provided the platform for clubs, players, scouts, coaches and other stakeholders to explore the unique opportunities and take the domestic football to the next level.

He commended those behind the tourney and the media team for a job well done. According to Issah, “they have been consistent in terms of quality organisation and reportage of the championship.”

The pre-season tournament is sponsored by distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Dr. Abdulfatai Buhari, alongside foremost betting company, Bet9ja, Nigeria leading sportswear firm, ‘Cone,’ Naija League Magazine, Tribeca Code, Phoenix ASC and Matchroom.

