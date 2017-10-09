BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Army Staff, Victor Malu dies at 70 

The former Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Victor Samuel Leonard Malu is dead.

Late Malu was appointed Nigeria’s COAS by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2001 and Force Commander of the ECOMOG peacekeeping in Liberia, from 1996 to 1998.

According to a family source, Lt. Gen. Malu died in the early hours of Monday in Cairo, Egypt at the age of 70.

He was born 15th January 1974 in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

Malu enrolled at the Nigerian Defense Academy in Kaduna in 1967 as part of the 3rd Regular Course and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1970.

The erstwhile army chief was chairman of the Military Tribunal that tried the former Chief of General Staff, and Vice Chairman, Armed Forces Ruling Council, Gen. Oladipo Diya and others over the alleged failed coup plot against the then Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

