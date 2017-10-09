BREAKING: Aisha Buhari calls for probe of State House Medical Centre

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for a probe of how the budget for the State House Medical Centre is utilised.

She made the call at the opening of a two-day stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

She told Dr. Husain Munir, the Chief Medical Director of the State House Clinic, who was present at the event that the budget allocated to the clinic must be accounted for.

She said the medical centre lacks facilities including syringes, despite the huge budgetary allocation and ongoing construction there.

More details soon…

