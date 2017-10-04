BREAKING: NNPC $25 bn contract scam: Senate to probe NNPC GMD

The Senate, yesterday, set up an ad hoc Committee to investigate the alleged award of $25 billion contract by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Maikanti Baru without due process.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, had accused the GMD of awarding $25billion contracts without consulting either his office or the Board of the Corporation.

The ad hoc Committee is also to investigate the policy introduced by the GMD of allocating all products to Duke Oil as well as carry out a holistic investigation of the activities of the NNPC Trading Limited.

This resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, which he entitled, “Allegation of Corruption against NNPC Trading: Time to conduct a holistic investigation”.

In the motion, Anyanwu pointed out that the NNPC Trading Limited is a business creation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and composed of Duke Oil; Hyson/ Carlson (JV), NAP Oil (JV) and West Africa-Gas Limited (JV).

He decried what he described as the general lack of transparency and level playing field in favour of Duke Oil to lift products without payment as against its competitors in the sector.

He stated that this development had made Duke Oil the highest money earner and at the same time, the highest money waster because of the massive corruption in the way and manner they transact business.

