Bride, 30 cultists arrested at initiation party

Kunle Olayeni

Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State said they arrested a bride-to-be, Bose Christopher, and 30 suspected cultists during an initiation party for new members in Abeokuta.

The cultists were part of the 70 suspects paraded yesterday for various offences.

Also among the suspects was a 31-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Wasiu Ganiyu, who was nabbed for fatally shooting a Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adeyinka Akingbade.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, said the arrest was a result of “Operation Criminal Mop-up” launched across the state.

Iliyasu said their offences ranged from armed robbery to kidnapping, cultism, ritual killing, illegal possession of firearms and impersonation.

He said: “In view of the fact that we are now in Ember months which traditionally is always the peak of criminal activities, the Ogun State Police Command decided to step up its crime fighting efforts by taking the war against crime to the door steps of criminals so as not to give them any leverage to attack the good people of the state.”

According to the police boss, the suspects were picked up from different locations through technical intelligence gathering while others were caught in the act.

He added that various items, including stolen vehicles, assorted guns, live and expended cartridges, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and Nigerian Army uniform, were recovered from them.

Iliyasu explained that police operatives, on Saturday, busted the suspected cultists at a hotel located at Oke-Yidi, Lantoro area of Abeokuta.

He said: “Through technical intelligence, a group of dreaded cultists who have been on the wanted list of the command were said to be planning an initiation of new members to mark the initiation of 309 members of their group.

“They planned to launch the attack as a result of their inability to have their usual 7/7 anniversary due to police proactive steps.”

On the strength of the intelligence, the commissioner said 31 persons among them were arrested while others escaped through the fence.

He said: “Four pump action guns, two cut-to-size locally-made double-barrelled pistols, 11 live cartridges and T-shirt with inscription of Aye Confraternity logo were part of the exhibits recovered.”

However, Bose, who was billed to hold her marriage introduction the following day, was among the suspects apprehended at the scene.

The bride-to-be, who denied being a cult member, told our correspondent in an interview that one of her boyfriends invited her to the party.

She said: “I’m an apprentice at a fashion designing workshop. My introduction was supposed to hold the day after we were arrested, but I couldn’t go.”

