Brila FM celebrates 15 years of sports broadcasting

Nigeria’s Sports industry has a reason to celebrate as the country’s first and only all-sports radio station, sports radio station 88.9 Brila FM celebrated 15 years of establishment on the 1st day of October, pleasantly coinciding with the nation’s independence day.

Known for its pace-setting innovations and dependability in the business of sports broadcasting, the station has continually confirmed its panache as an unbeatable platform for sports news aside being a hub for massive engagement of fans daily across the country with its unique caller- centric style. Headquartered in Lagos with branches in Abuja, Kaduna and Onitsha, the station has extended its sportainement culture into the digital space by creating an online home for followers through its vintage www.brila.net website alongside well known and highly engaging social media handles.

This inclusive strategy has ensured that followers of the station can have a more robust and fulfilling consumption of its services on multiple platforms while also availing them the luxury of choice based on their preferences and needs. In his celebratory message to sports lovers, veteran broadcaster and Chairman of Brila Media Group, Dr. Larry Izamoje spoke about the practical efforts aimed at strengthening the station’s position of leadership while prioritising innovation directed at enhancing customer experience.

In his words; “Content enrichment and customer satisfaction are the core values our followers cherish and we are working hard by the day to ensure they are continually engaged and involved in a manner befitting people who have not left our side for 15 years”.

As part of Brila FM’s 15th anniversary celebration, Dr. Izamoje also unveiled ex-Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze who joins an already formidable team as a frontline analyst on their morning belts, as well as the formal unveiling of their fast-growing online visual content on the platform of Brila Sports Television.

