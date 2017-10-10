Britain monitoring monkey pox outbreak, says envoy.

The British government said yesterday it was monitoring the outbreak of monkeypox in some parts of Nigeria and would respond to the development.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laure Beaufils described the outbreak as of serious concern to her country and charge the federal government as well as the state governments to take responsibility and invest in health solutions to protect the people.

Beaufils made the remark during her visit to the Kwara State chapter of theFederation of Women Lawyers in Ilorin on Tuesday where she also said the possibilities of having a female President in Nigeria should be ‘soon’ but may not be in 2019.

“This outbreak is a very serious concern,” she said in relation to the monkeypox issue and added: ” The British Government is supporting the Government of Nigeria in addressing health, education and basic services in general and to ensure that the health of the population here goes from strength to strength. We are monitoring the situation very closely with the World Health Organisation and we will be reviving our support as and when we go.

“We will be monitoring the situation closely. We provide through the Department for International Development about &400m in aids to Nigeria every year in support of poverty reduction, health and education.

“Our support is wide, broad and deep and of-course we cannot respond to every priority here and I hope the government itself, as well as the state governments, will take responsibility and invest in health solutions to protect their people.”

On the possibility of a female president, Beaufils said there should be more females in senior government positions and more of them in Government Houses as governors.

Her words: “Absolutely (it is possible for Nigeria to have a female president.) I see no reason why not. I think girls ought to have that ambition. I think the more model there are for young girls, the better. I hope to see many more women governors and ultimately a woman president. I think it will be a very good thing for the country.”

Asked specifically about 2019, the envoy said: ” In specifics, is it right to have a woman president? Of course it is right. There is no right or wrong about it. A woman is just as able as a man. If it is going to happen in 2019, possibly not, because there are not many women in very senior positions right now that are vying for the presidency, I do not think. But of course it should be possible.”

