BUA CEO, others nominated for award

The CNBC/All African Business Leaders Award has nominated Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder and chief executive officer of BUA Group for West Africa Business Leader of the year.

Rabiu was named alongside other CEOs such as Jennifer Bash, the CEO AKTZ industries and Mwaura Ndichu, the CEO Interswitch GRP and Joyce-Ann Jawainaina, the CEO of Citi bank who are also in contention for various regional awards.

The executive chairman had in 2016 won the CBNC/AABLA African Industrialist of the Year Award and was among finalists for this year’s award.

AABLA honours remarkable leadership and salutes game changers of business on the continent for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.

