Budget: N1.7trn capital vote won’t be released – FG

…only N440.9bn capital vote so far

The Federal Government, yesterday, threw a shocker when it indicated that about N1.7trillion capital budget for the 2017 fiscal year might not be released. It noted that the government was implementing the 2016 budget up to June 2017 due to huge capital deficit incurred in the budget. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, gave the indication when he appeared with the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriations to brief the lawmakers on the level of implementation of the 2017 budget.

The minister, who made this disclosure while responding to the questions from senators on how the government intended to achieve the 100 percent release of the N2.177trillion capital vote in 2017, given that the year was already winding down, however, assured them that the economy would not experience budget loss. He said that the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) had been instructed to roll over between 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the 2017 projects to 2018, so that all projects that would not be executed before the end of this year would be implemented in the coming budget year.

Udoma also debunked insinuations that the Ministries had not released any money since January, saying that between January and June 2017, the Federal Government still had the 2016 budget running unhindered. He said:”We released over N300 billion on capital under the N2017 but because of the confusion, we really need to go back to 2016 fiscal year and we have been working. We solicit the support of the Senate on the request for virement.”

The minister further noted that the funding of 2017 budget involved some foreign borrowing, saying that the non-approval of the loan by the Senate made it difficult for the budget to be implemented as expected. Also briefing the senators, Adeosun pointed out that the government could only release N440 billion of the total capital budget because of the difficulties the administration was facing accessing fund. The Minister said that government had concluded to release another N100 billion by the end of this week, in addition to the N340 billion already released for capital in the 2017 budget.

