Buhari: Military’ll be biggest losers of Nigeria’s break-up

…says those agitating for secession are noisemakers

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure the unity and indivisibility of the country, saying the military will be the worst casualty of a dismembered nation.

The president gave the challenge yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, when he joined Service Chiefs to celebrate the country’s 57th independence anniversary with troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. The event took place in the Maimalari Military Cantonment, which houses the headquarters of the Theatre Command, “Operation Lafiya Dole” and 7th Division of the Nigerian Army. Yesterday’s event was the first time such ceremonies will take place outside the nation’s capital. After inspecting a guard of honour and parade by troops, Buhari reiterated his vow to sustain the nation’s unity and indissolubility.

The president lashed at those leading agitation for the country’s break up, describing them as noisemakers. He added that some of those championing a break-up agenda were not born during the civil war era, hence their perceived ignorance. Addressing the security operatives, Buhari said: “Under this leadership, there will be resources as much as the country can afford to support your operations.

As long as you live and in service, your rights will be guarded jealousy. “Even for selfish reasons, your loyalty ought to be to the centre, first. The security of this nation is in the hands of God and in the hands of the security agencies. “You must stand firm for your country.

The centre is determined to hold. You must be loyal to the centre. If Nigeria breaks, you are the first line of losers. So, you must stand firm for yourselves and for the country.

“If you don’t stand firm, I assure you, if Nigeria doesn’t exist, the first to be insecure are the security agencies because no matter how many parts Nigeria will be divided, nobody will take another General to preside over his country.”

To the troops, he said: “I believe the only honour I can present to the military and other stakeholders on this great day is to come and address you, who are in the frontline.

“I expect in return from you to be loyal and loyalty is from bottom upward, from private to Lance Corporal, Corporal, up to Sergeant, Generals and Service Chiefs, otherwise the centre will not hold.

“But this centre is determined to hold,” the president said On those agitating for separation, Buhari dismissed them as noise makers, adding that he knew much about the nation, having participated in the 30-month civil war, which began in 1967 and ended in 1970. “I was involved in civil war for 30 months, I know much about this country.

“Those making noise about the stability of this country were not born then. They don’t know what it means to be a nationalist. They don’t know what we went through. They don’t know.

“I like to remind you that whatever happens, you are at the front lines of the defence of the citizens wherever they live. This administration is prepared to protect all citizens residing in all parts of the country.”

Buhari said essentially, his visit was intended to serve as a morale-booster to the fighting troops, who have continued to prosecute the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war in the North-East. He also used the occasion to reiterate his government’s commitment to job creation as well as sustaining the antigraft war.

The president said: “We are here today in Borno State to interact with you (troops) and to celebrate the 57th Independence Day anniversary. I want to commend you for your sacrifices in the fight against insurgents.

“I am here as a morale booster and I assure you that we will continue to do our best to support you in the frontline and end all forms of terrorism in our dear country.

“We, as government, will continue to improve on the economy to create jobs for the teaming youths. We are also determined to kick corruption out of this country. I was a state governor sometimes ago and Borno was my base.

“At that time, nobody thought Borno would witness any crisis, but I want to reiterate that we will do our best to restore peace in any part of this great country.” Shortly after his address, Buhari cut the anniversary cake.

The president took time out to interact with troops wounded in the frontline, including Sergeants Owen Eze, who was shot on the neck during an operation in Gwoza Operation area.

The president commended the resilience of the woundedin- action soldiers who are receiving treatment and wished them quick recovery when he met them in a special tent.. Buhari also inspected military equipment – newly-acquired and those refurbished – put on display, as well as some of the new acquisitions of the Air Force that included nightvision Mi 35 attack helicopters. The ceremony was marked with a display of military hardware and a show of air power by the Air Force.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, said: “This visit by Mr. President is really a morale booster to us on the frontline. In the last two years, the people in the North-East witnessed series of wanton killings and destruction of properties by insurgents, but we are glad for the relative peace being enjoyed now.

“And this could not have been achieved without the tremendous support we have been receiving from Mr. President.” Apart from Olonisakin, other Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies present during the visit included the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, as well as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Mamman Daura. Others are Governor Kashim Shettima; the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; the Theater Commander, General Ibrahim Attahir and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai El- Kanemi.

