Buhari missed opportunity to reconcile Nigerians – Okorie

National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, is sad that the independence anniversary, which should afford Nigeria the opportunity to showcase her greatness, is rather mourned due to leadership failure. He speaks, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, on the state of the nation

What are your thoughts about Nigeria at her 57th independence anniversary?

The 57th independence anniversary is one that President Muhammadu Buhari should take advantage of to correct his false start. He started very badly by alienated people, especially the people of the South-East, who he claimed didn’t vote for him. Again, this is the middle of his four-year tenure and I thought that his speech on a day like the independence anniversary should have been reconciliatory, reassuring and urging the citizens to come together for a brighter future. But he missed that opportunity. Nigeria is more divided now than any time in recent history. From independence to this day, Nigeria has not been this divided and it is as a result of the failure of the present leadership. But, I do believe that there would be political consequences for this failure and it will reflect in the 2019 general elections.

I don’t believe that Nigerians are irrational to the point of wanting to continue to live the way they are now. So, they will exercise their inalienable right to determine who leads them at any level. If the All Progressives Congress (APC) ends up as one term party in power, it would be as a result of the poor leadership it has provided. And the recent statement by the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in which he said that the people of the South-East can only come out of marginalisation if they vote for APC is the worst statement any party chairman will make. The consequence of that reckless statement, which was not thought through will come to bear when Nigerians would be called out to come and vote again.

At 57, is there any cause to celebrate Nigeria?

There is no cause to really celebrate except to thank God that we have been able to survive as a nation because many times we have come to the edge of the precipice but many times we have managed to get out of through divine providence. There is nothing deliberate even before the Buhari administration to make Nigerians have cause to be proud of their country. You can count the number of independence anniversaries that have been celebrated on a low key. In fact, they are far more than those that have been celebrated in a manner that could be described as ceremonious.

As a growing person, I remember that the independence anniversary celebration was close to Christmas and of course, one of the major Muslim celebrations. But now, the independence anniversary celebration comes and goes; it is remembered only by the public holiday that is declared by the government. It is unfortunate that this does not bother those in authority because the event should be an opportunity to celebrate Nigeria’s greatness. Many nations use such opportunity to showcase their advancement in technology, agriculture and other aspects of human development. In our case, we mourn our independence anniversary instead of celebrating it.

How long can Nigeria sustain this divine providence that has ensured her unity for 57 years?

I will say that because it is divine, our leaders should be cautious because if they continue to play God, it is likely that He will withdraw his mercy and Nigeria would be doomed. Those who’ve had the opportunity to preside our affairs, are playing God, they don’t appreciate the responsibilities that come with the respective offices they occupied or occupying.

How can the nation get out of this impasse?

The way forward is to bring about justice by restructuring Nigeria and every well meaning Nigerian has said it. Even my party, the United Progressive Party (UPP) has gone beyond restructuring to emphasise self-determination to the extent that it is in our constitution, which was ratified at a national convention. Any moment from now, Nigerians will stop talking about restructuring and move to the next level, which is self-determination. At that point we may be saying bye to corporate Nigeria.

Don’t you envisage that self-determination may lead to balkanization of Nigeria?

No! Rather, it will lead to greater unity that will engender progress. I will cite example of Ethiopia with over 30 years experience of ethnic wars that brought the country to its knees. The international community had to step in to find a lasting solution to the crisis. In drawing the new Ethiopian Constitution, Section 31 of the law made provision for any of the ethnic nationalities to exit from the republic if it wishes to, and of course plebiscite and referendum was also provided as means to decide such exit. But, since that constitution came into force, no ethnic nationality has found reason to invoke it. The reason is that no ethnic nationality in Ethiopia treats the others with rough shots because they have an option.

Some Nigerians are calling for a return to pre-independence structure of regional government. Where do you stand on this?

Regional government came about as part of the negotiations that led to independence. The leaderships of the North, West and East agreed to have a federation based on those regional lines. But, along the line, it became necessary to have a fourth region, which came into existence through a plebiscite. The Midwestern Region was not created by executive fiat; it came through a plebiscite and majority voted for it. After that, every other creation was by military fiat. States and local governments’ creation as well as the revenue allocation formula were done by military fiat.

The same military imposed the 1999 Constitution on Nigerians and made it impossible to amend any aspect of the obnoxious and wicked constitution. That is the reason for Nigeria’s retarded growth, the agitations we are seeing today, the gloomy picture that Nigeria paints as well as the reason why countries we were ahead of in terms of development some years ago, are now far ahead of us. We’ve had opportunities to address these imbalances, the last one being the 2014 National Conference, but unfortunately, President Goodluck Jonathan, who convoked it developed cold feet to implement its report. President Buhari, who succeeded him made matters worse by confining the report to the archive thereby making Nigerians to lose hope of a possible healing of wounds.

What is your message to Nigerians, the leaders and the led as the country moves on?

My message to the leaders is to hearken to words of reason and wisdom and embark on restructuring to save the country from collapse. To the led, they must see the 2019 general elections as a kind of referendum in which we will either continue with the way we are or reject it. And the way to reject it is to ensure that we exercise our inalienable right of determining who leads us and we must not exercise that right irrationally. Our votes should not be determined by sentiments or premodial considerations.

Like this: Like Loading...