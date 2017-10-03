Buhari must unite the nation – Okorie

Hon. Linus Okorie is the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives. He speaks in this interview with UCHENNA INYA on the state of the nation as Nigeria marks her 57th independence anniversary

At 57, do you think Nigeria has any reason to celebrate?

Yes, we have every reason to celebrate; life and God’s continuous mercies upon us because sometimes we act as if we don’t deserve it. We have reason to celebrate hope in the midst of all the difficulties because once we are alive and the nation is together, we have every course to celebrate.

But in the direct implicit indices for celebration, I will say that Nigerians truly are in the worst of time since independence given the state of the economy, poverty, insecurity, lack of cohesiveness, division, lack of trust, attacks on people, killings, deaths and of course a total disconnect by the leadership of the country from the ordinary Nigerian.

On these proper scores assessment, it is actually a time for sorry to all Nigerians, especially those of us who are in positions of leadership. The truth is that there has never been such a time, when Nigeria was so divided, especially as a result of actions of the government. There have never been such a time we have so much poverty and hunger in the land.

There have not been such a time when Nigerians were in hopelessness of unemployment; no employment, people losing their jobs and families not being sure of the next meal. It has actually been a difficult time for the nation.

So, on those scores, one will say there is nothing to celebrate. Of course, in everything that is happening or has happened, nothing is permanent. The only thing that is permanent is change but not the change we are into.

Are you saying that Nigerians are yet to experience the change they are yearning for?

The truth is that on the issue about change with recourse to the last general elections, which this government brought on, I am not sure what the change was even as they have not told Nigerian exactly what the change they promised is.

I think that is why Nigerians must blame themselves because when the campaign and slogan of change came, people did not ask is it change from bad to better, is it change from lack of health facilities to abundant health facilities and good health?

Is it change from not funding education to funding education? Is it change to better funding of the totality of the annual budget to greater transparency to better management of resources and delivery of dividends of democracy? If they have asked these questions and have gotten answers to them, we would have said that Nigerians have definitely not seen the change they were promised.

But, because they did not asked these questions, we do not know whether the change is taking naira from N167 per dollar to N500 per dollar and now N370 per dollar, whether the change is moving away from improved electricity to less than 3,000mw, is it the change of people going to hospitals and not finding drugs or the change from actually a bad situation to a worse situation, which is what Nigeria has gotten into.

But, speaking as a progressive and development minded person, the change Nigerians craved is the change from good to better, change from bad to good, change from a position A to a higher position B. If that change had come, we would have been very happy, but it has not come.

So, Nigeria has not gotten positive change for improvement of their lives, the template for generating employment, creating wealth of a better life.

2019 is another opportunity for Nigerians to effect the change they desire. What do you think the people should look forward to while electing the next crop of leaders?

People must know the meaning of change. People must change this change that has not been positive and move from the change of negativity to change of positivity.

People must ask questions; how are you going to address the issue of the unity of this country to rebuild trust and confidence in all parts of the country? People must ask question about how you are going to create wealth? How are you going to use the resources that are available to address the issue of unemployment, poverty, education and healthcare? People must ask questions and not take juicy gifts.

People must ask questions when politicians say they want to do this or that. Nigerians must ask the basis upon which they want to do it? What are the fundamentals of doing them?

How are they going to achieve the promise because promises are easily made at the point of need, but at the time of delivery, it becomes very difficult? This is because the change we currently have, had no cogent plan to back it up.

When the change agents came, they were in confusion and got swallowed by the negative change. In 2019, if a man comes and says I want to give you a road, he must give undertaking and explanation on the type of road;quality of the road, how he intends to fund it and the socio-economic benefit of that road.

Nigerians must see this as a necessity. Incidentally, I am among those who are in government and I am saying that if I come to ask for votes and I made a promise, that promise should be queried so that Nigerians can know the feasibility of achieving that promise.

You mentioned many challenges confronting Nigeria at 57. What is the way out of these problems?

Number one is that with due respect to the president of this country today, President Muhammadu Buhari; he needs to start seeing and be seen to have seen all Nigerians as one.

There must not be any deliberate action on the party of government that will tend to make any part of Nigeria feel superior or inferior to other parts. There must be equal love; there must be equal discipline across the country, there must be equal take across the country.

People must not feel that they are getting certain things because they belong to a particular tribe, a certain ideology, a certain partisanship or a certain thought while others feel they are getting less on the account of belonging to any set of prescribed criteria.

All parts of Nigerian must be taken by the President as one irrespective of who gave 90 per cent of votes or five per cent of votes; even those who did not vote at all. All Nigerians must be made to feel that in accordance with virtues of the constitution.

They are one body, one people, one group with the same destiny and that whatever happens to one Nigerian is of the same important or equal concern to all Nigerians and to the government at the centre. We must come up with a strategic plan action that is realistic in addressing the issues of poverty and unemployment and in doing this, we need to pay attention to those areas of comparative advantage that Nigeria have in the world economy, more importantly is our knowledge-based economy.

Nigeria has a lot of manpower with a dysfunctional system that is in place, which should be corrected because the future of the world is no longer the physical resources. The future is now knowledge-based economy.

There have been agitations, especially in the South-East and it is much pronounced now than before. What do you think gave rise to this?

There is the issue of lack of trust, there is the issue of extreme marginalisation and exclusion and there is the feeling of not being wanted or second class citizens by a major region or part of this country.

More importantly, there is general unemployment and poverty and total lack. All these encourage young people, who have no means of survival invest their energies in negative thought processes. In the case of South-East part of Nigeria, where I come from, it has been right from the time of the civil war, there has been series of events that have continued to linger even with the inclusion of Federal Character Commission that has been included in the constitution.

But, the implementation of this section of the constitution has not given the people enough confidence, especially in the South- East. The allocations that have been made by the Federal Government since 2015 tend to indicate that the South-East has been in the shorter end of the stake. This aggravated the burning load that has always been there, some of them suppressed.

While Nigeria is celebrating 57th independence anniversary, Ebonyi State is celebrating 21 years of its creation. Do you think the state has reasons to celebrate?

We are celebrating 21 years of true maturity. As a matter of fact, we have been lucky that we have stability in the social sphere and granted that Ebonyi does not yet have a private sector led economy, but the state has been very lucky, especially with the present governor, Engr. David Umahi, who has shown a lot of commitment to addressing the issue of poor infrastructure.

