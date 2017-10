President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the approval of the Senate for a $5.5 billion foreign loan to finance capital projects.

The request was contained in a letter to the Senate.

The letter, dated October 4, 2017, was read by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

The letter was read a week after the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, claimed that the loan request has been submitted to National Assembly for approval.

Like this: Like Loading...