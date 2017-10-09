Buhari should stomp in Anambra, not Abia

Since the buzzword was floated on Monday, September 25, that President Muhammadu Buhari would lead a delegation of champions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Abia State for an October “mega (million-man) rally,” the debate has been if he would grace the occasion.

Will he visit or will he not? is the refrain among party faithful and non-members within the state, the entire South-East and on the social media, where majority of internet players and visitors engage in robust debate on any issue pertaining to or affecting the zone.

The question of whether President Buhari would visit is anchored on the prevailing sentiment in the area, aftermath of the Army manoeuvres in Abia, and subsequent siege to the Amara-Ukwu community home of the leader of now outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, whose whereabouts are still not known, and a subject of controversy.

Accordingly, make no mistake about it! While it’s difficult to gauge the feelings of those caught in the crossfire, particularly in Abia State, as the epicentre of the Army operations in the zone; the political atmosphere in the South-East is charged, and the lines are drawn between those, who support the Federal and State Governments/Army’s actions, and others, who cast their lot with the IPOB and its quest for Biafra.

It’s against this background that President Buhari and APC’s top shots are reportedly scheduled to visit Abia this month for the rally, to receive new members into the party, and woo more supporters ahead of the 2019 elections.

Organised at the instance of the state chapter of the party, the rally will also host Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and other chieftains from within and outside the zone.

At the inauguration of a Contact, Mobilization/Rally Committee in Umuahia, the state capital city, the Abia APC publicity secretary, Comrade Benedict Godson, said the rally would receive, among others, former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 elections, Chief David Ogba Onuoha; past President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chidi Onyeukwu Ajaegbu; and the Managing Director of the defunct Hallmark Bank, Mr. Mark Wabara.

Observers are inclined to ask: Why would President Buhari and his party bigwigs leave Abuja to hold a rally to receive those decamping to or joining the APC? Why not allow the local or zonal branch of the party to perform the reception?

Well, the new entrants into the APC, such as Dr. Kalu, Chief Onuoha, Chief Ajaegbu and Mr. Wabara are no “small masqueraders” to just stroll in “without making some noise.” And deafening noises would be made with the presence of the “biggest masquerader” of all, President Buhari, ably flanked by Prof. Osinbajo and Odigie-Oyegun.

We know how much influence these “joiners” wield, and the pressure they would have exerted on the Presidency to come to Abia and “pepper” the opposition that “we are on ground here for the APC and the President!”

However, not green-eyed about the decision of Buhari and the APC stalwarts to rally in Abia, I would suggest that the place to stomp in right away is Anambra State, where the party needs to show that it has the presence, and the grassroots support its members have been trumpeting.

All things considered, the APC has a good candidate in Tony Nwoye, a medical doctor, member, House of Representatives and former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). Yet, having a good candidate is different from having a good campaign strategy, mass mobilization, adequate logistics and deployment of same, and the critical backing of the party to the hilt. Does Dr. Nwoye possess or receive these materials to prevail at the poll?

The APC candidate passed this very road in 2013, courtesy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and lost to Chief Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). And in 2017, Obiano is still the man to beat, with Dr. Nwoye having to contend with intra-party squabbles, as he did in 2013. November 18 would reveal how far he and the party hierarchy were able to pacify internal dissent, and woo dissatisfied members to his side.

So far, all political messaging seems to be coming from the camps of the APGA, PDP and the United Progressives Party (UPP). As the ruling party, the APGA has in charge of its electioneering Obiano, who is holding the yam and the knife, and dishing out promises, some of which he could fulfil instantly to rally support for the party and himself.

The UPP candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka, former Road Safety Corps Marshal and Minister of Aviation, has demonstrated his prowess on the campaign trail by offering big, bold, and sometimes provocative ideas. Said to savour support of elements of self-determination groups, he also has the back of the party founder, Chief Chekwas Okorie.

And the PDP flagbearer, Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze, a former diplomat, has his political godfather and former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, burnishing his image and attesting to his capability, while he trounces and labels Governor Obiano, his former godson, as incompetent and a failure.

Who is the stand-in doing the politicking and canvassing for Dr. Nwoye in this onerous task of the APC putting its popularity to test in Anambra State and all South-East, as a dry run for the 2019 general elections? Perhaps, businessman/philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, said to be his godfather, and who lately urged youths to embrace Nwoye’s aspiration as “representing the vibrant youth political constituency?”

On that account, instead of Umuahia or Aba where the sentiment against the party maybe an all-time high owing to the Army “Python Dance II” there, President Buhari should lead all APC roads to Onitsha, Awka and Nnewi.

