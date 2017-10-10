Buhari’ll address South-East agitations – Umahi

Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, in this interview, assures the people of the zone that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the zone’s problems, UCHENNA INYA reports

Hate speeches seem to have become the order of the day. Is Ebonyi State doing something against it?

We are going to make a law on hate speeches. You will have to prove henceforth whatever allegations you put forward, whether it is on the social media or on the pages of newspapers. We are going to make the law, so that when you are accusing anybody, you will have to prove it. We will create a department that will be in charge of that so that we regulate hate speeches in the state. Already, Kaduna State did it and I told the governor, please export whatever you have in Kaduna to Ebonyi.

What is pulling this country down is our mouths and mindset. People just sit down at one corner and destroy people by cooking up all kinds of things they cannot prove. We know that this is democracy, but he that comments must prove his point and we must insist on that.

The courts are there to prove our points and strengthen democracy. Anybody who stays at the corners of his or her house to accuse others must be fished out to prove it.

From all indications, the country may soon be restructured given the clamour across the nation. Is the state prepared for it?

Very soon, there will be no more money coming from Abuja and it will happen just suddenly. If they just say okay let us do restructuring and of course the North is doing greatly well, how do we survive? North has a lot of opportunities, they are moving into agriculture.

And so some people see restructuring as a dream that may not come to pass. If they say we must restructure and let every region harness its resources and keep it, bring 50 per cent of it to the centre, 30 per cent to the common purse to be redistributed and 20 per cent to the Federal Government.

The question is: What are we going to bring to the centre? But this is one of the aspects of restructuring and so we must wake up. I will continue to shout it and we must hear that. I am happy the President commended Ebonyi State in agriculture and fertilizer.

One of my fights in this state is that Abakaliki rice is not dimmed because it is known all over the world. But we have to do different things if we must excel. We have improved in agriculture, but we have not reached our destination and we must get to the destination in rice production in this country.

What about the ongoing agitations in the South-East and the recent proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)?

I want to thank the governors of South-East and their Northern counterparts for their efforts in ending the ugly incident that occurred recently. Let me assure Nigerians that Mr. President has heard them and he is going to address all the issues raised.

There is no need to continue to insult our leaders and abuse other tribes. There is no need trying to pose danger to the existence of our people. We are not untrustworthy people. We are hardworking and well cultured people and so, we have made our points.

I had a private discussion with Mr. President in New York and I want to assure south easterners that the President will address all our problems. Nigeria is going to see peace. We are stronger when we are bigger. Let me also tell our people that we are playing too much politics.

As the incumbent and third civilian governor of Ebonyi State since its creation 21 years ago, what efforts have you made in living up to the dreams of the founding fathers?

In our efforts to create a new Ebonyi State of the dreams of our founding fathers, we christened the platform upon which God brought us to leadership and raised us so high above distractions through the divine mandate. We remain gratitude to God.

We can humbly say that we have achieved a lot through God’s divine mandate within the two years of our administration. We have kept hope alive and delivered on our campaign promises despite obstacles that have stirred us and still stirring us on our face, but we are surmounting most of them.

Today, I stand before you in total humility and in thanksgiving to Almighty God for making us partakers in the renewal and reconstruction of our dear state. Undoubtedly, this year’s celebra-tion for us as a people is an important juncture in the annals of our statehood; because, we have worked hard to bring development to our state. In the previous years, we have devoted this celebration to enumerating our collective challenges in which insecurity had formed the major challenge. But today, we have modified this annual event such that it has become a convention for our collective achievements.

We have kept hope alive and tackled our challenges as a people who are destined to succeed. Let me emphasise that the dream of our founding fathers was that should Ebonyi State is created; it will survive based on the human and mineral resources that God endowed us with. It is important that we know how far we have harnessed these resources that God gave to us. And so, we start with urban renewal.

With gratitude to God, we can now say we have a capital city, which we achieved by the foundation laid by the previous administrations and the giant efforts made by the first civilian governor of the state, Dr Sam Egwu. We dotted our capital city with flyovers and I can assure you that the lengths of our flyovers are the longest in the country.

Knowing that Ebonyi as a young state needs quality education to be at par with others states of the federation, what have done in that sector since you came on board?

We have almost completed the school of Nursing and Midwifery in Uburu and we hope that by October/November this year, we should be able to enroll students there. We are transforming the school of Health Ezzamgbo and we have made moves to recreate the College of Education Ikwo and of course, Ebonyi state university Abakaliki.

But the most important thing is that we are trying to improve our teachings through ICT. Already, the Special Assistant (SA) on ICT is doing something on that. A situation whereby if we are teaching a course in Ebonyi State University, students of Ikwo College of Education can be learning the same course via ICT and be able to ask questions.

That’s where we are going. Only recently, the Commissioner of Education, Prof. John Eke, told me that the percentage of Ebonyians, who made distinctions in the just concluded National Examination Council (NECO) examination, is 75.5 percent.

So, you can say that Ebonyi State is ‘A’ state when it comes to education. Examination malpractice is 0.5 per cent. I’m sure that if we had closed earlier these substandard schools we closed recently, we would have had zero per cent in exam malpractice.

We have accessed a total of N4 billion plus the N4 billioncounterpart funding making it a total of N8 billion. We have been able to reconstruct a number of schools and a number of new buildings are coming up. We have provided some chairs and provided ICT in some schools. We have also provided fund to our pilot schools to invest in agriculture. They will be self-sustaining if we assist them to go into agriculture.

What are you doing in the area of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to complement the shortfall in federal allocation?

On IGR, I want to tell Ebonyians that we have many fraudsters that are collecting their money in the name of IGR and what they are demanding from them are not from us. In a week time, the office of the Deputy Governor will be giving out some phone numbers, so that they can report anybody that asks them to pay cash, so that we get the person arrested. This is very important. The deputy governor is working with some consultants to reposition our IGR and I think they are going to do well in that area.

What are you doing in other sectors to reposition the state?

On culture and tourism, what we are preaching here is that Ebonyi people should reactivate their cultural values: values of respect, values of honesty, values of contentment, value of godliness. This is what the state Ministry of Culture and Tourism preaches.

We are also preaching that we should not forget our language and we are proposing that every last Friday of the month, people should dress in our native attires and speak our native languages in Ebonyi State.

Agriculture is very important to us. We have said that we will soon complete our Mushroom project. The solar power we are building in Ebonyi State University has a green house. We are making these trials because agriculture is the way to go.

We activated the three giant rice mills including the first one that was built by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), which we asked the rice millers to take over. We are also running a programme of 10,000 hectares and in the weeks ahead, we shall be identifying stakeholders from all the local government areas, who are interested in agriculture and see how we can work with them.

We have N8 billion soft loan for agriculture and we will partner with whoever that is interested to support agriculture and not those who would want to use the money to marry. Let me unfortunately say that we got N2 billion which was Federal Government’s loan and gave out this money to our farmers, but today, we have only recovered N87 million and the Federal Government has started deducted that loan from our allocation.

So, it is sad news and we don’t want a repeat of this incident. However, we have done well in CONTINUED FROM PAGE 11 terms of agriculture. Every land you see now in Ebonyi State is cultivated. If it not yam, it is cassava, rice or vegetable. We can say Ebonyi provides 50 per cent of yam being exported to Ghana. We are looking at a programme where we can preserve our yam and export them to the United States. Our rice is also making waves. There is no part of this country that they don’t talk about Abakaliki rice. We have people that come from Cameroon to buy Abakaliki rice. This programme of one man one hectare is very important and I want our people to take it very seriously. So, in Agriculture, we have raised the bar. We have done well that if we talk about agriculture in any gathering in Nigeria, Ebonyi State must be mentioned. But we have not gotten to where we should be. From November, all those trees in our plantations are going to be removed. We are also talking with some companies in Germany to see if we can get equipment that will uproot these trees, chip them and make it useful for our Biomass plants. So, in the months ahead, agriculture is going to be tackled head on to retain our status as the number one rice producer in the country.

Ebonyi is blessed with several mineral resources, what is your administration doing to harness them?

The state is the richest in terms of solid minerals in the country, but unfortunately through the compromises of our people, we are not generating revenue from it. We are aware of a company involved in stealing these solid minerals. Just few weeks ago, five trucks laden with the solid minerals were arrested and by my order, the trucks will not be released. The penalty for their offence is N10 million each and that’s what they will pay before we release the trucks and they will also forfeit the minerals. My insistence in our solid minerals is that anybody doing anything about solid minerals in the state should give 10 per cent to the state and about 15 per cent to the host community. But the host communities shield these people not knowing that they are mortgaging the future of our children. These solid minerals are the only thing we have and we must protect them. I am happy to announce that Ibeto Group is making serious efforts to start the NigerCem Company. It has concluded discussion with the Chinese and very soon they will commence work. I am happy to also announce that Lafarge is exploring limestone deposit in Izzi. It has done the first stage and on another stage to prove that we have quality limestone for it to site a cement factory. So, put us in prayers for the quality to be good. We are very much in a haste to attract some other Investors. We have a lot of solid minerals scattered across the state and we want to make sure these solid minerals are harnessed because since there is no oil, we should harness what we have which is our own comparative advantage. In the nearest future there may be no oil and Ebonyi State will be the destination for this country.

You recently introduced electronic billboard in the state, are you planning to end the use of other kinds of bill boards?

Let me also announced that in the month of November, we will start the process of removing sign boards. Signboards will henceforth be on the roofs of buildings. We have installed some electronic bill boards and more will be installed in the weeks ahead to enable people advertise their products and services. We shall make a law against indiscriminate pasting of posters in our state. We shall be arresting anybody who pates any poster, be it governor or president posters on walls in the capital city. We will not past posters again, people should be able to advertise their goods on the roofs or you put the poster on your buildings and we won’t quarrel with you. Anybody that pastes posters even before the law is made will be arrested because if you go to China, England, US and other countries you cannot see such thing.

What are you doing about the welfare of citzens?

This is so important to me. My SSA on Religion and Welfare, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali visits hospital to hospital to attend to people. Before we started this programme of visiting hospitals, some people were treated and detained because they could not pay their bills. Now, what we do from time to time is to visit all hospitals both private and government hospitals and pay all bills of those who could not afford them and give them transport money and other incentives to be able to go back to their homes. This programme is very dear to our hearts because it is one of the promises we made to God who brought us into this assignment. We have also involved religious bodies, whereby we give them N20 million every month to be able to reach out to our indigent brothers and sisters in their churches. If you hear the story of some of these people we have assisted, you will really know that this is God’s programme. We also have moral instructors, who go round our schools to teach our children moral education. We also have a programme of anti-cultism in our primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. We have also assisted some of our brothers and sisters who are having one challenges or the other such as cancer and kidney related ailments. We also assist the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and our Divine Mandate pastors by giving them allowances to be able to assist us. We have to provide security, social services and laid the foundation for a non oil economy that will soon come. This is very important but the more important thing is empowerment. Instead of giving you fish, we are teaching you how to fish. So, we have made available N1 billion, which we are using to empower our brothers and sisters that are doing hawking in different cities in the country. And some of our people that are within the state will take a grant of N250, 000 each. All you require to do is to show us evidence of what you want to do with the money. If we empower 4,000 and they employ two persons each, we will create 12,000 jobs and it is not difficult. I have been getting a lot of text messages of testimonies of what this money is doing in people’s lives. We have N2 billion which we have saved and have attracted another N2 billion from the Bank of Industry (BoI) and this money is for all Ebonyians. If you are leaving in Ebonyi State, you are an Ebonyian, but the project must be sited in the state. This is the way to go. All my appointees must have something doing outside their appointments by next year. My target is to create 300,000 jobs before the end of my first tenure.

Workers have been grudging over poor remuneration, what are you doing to address that?

There is nobody that is paid what he or she is paid that will be happy. But my happiness is that despite the fact that we have the lowest in terms of allocation and IGR, yet, we are not the least paid civil servants in the whole of South-East. Two states in the South-East receive 13 per cent derivation, but we receive none. But there is nothing salary of civil servants can do for them not even those in other states.

That is why are going to meet with civil servants in the weeks ahead to see how we can help them. We have N2 billion from the BoI for civil servants to access at six per cent interest rate. This loan will last as long as your remaining service year.

The important aspect of being a civil servant is to work but when there is no money to develop the state, there is nothing to work. So, I want to create activities for our civil servants. We have paid 30 per cent of the gratuities that were owed since the creation of the state. Before the end of the year, we will pay another 20 per cent to make it 50 per cent. We have ensured that salaries of our civil servants are paid before the 15th of every month. There is confusion about leave allowances, but we believe that with these facilities available, nobody will talk about leave allowance because what we are earning is already a consolidated salary.

Like this: Like Loading...