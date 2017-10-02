Buhari’s Independence speech, so divisive, so uninspiring – Ezekwesili

The former Minister of Education and co-convener, BringBackOurGirls, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the independence speech made by President Mohammadu Buhari on Independence Day.

Speaking through her twitter handle, Ezekwesili said she had expected something better “on a day like this”, stressing that the leader was so divisive and uninspiring.

So I read OUR President @MBuhari ‘s #NigeriaAt57 Speech and wondered how OUR Leader could be so DIVISIVE & UNINSPIRING on a DAY LIKE THAT. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

LEADER of a country BELONGS TO ALL. There is a HIGH PEDESTAL of a LEADER that is BEST DEPLOYED FOR BUILDING ALL. NEVER DIVIDE YOUR PEOPLE✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

I am definitely one of those delighted to see that our President @MBuhari visited our @HQNigerianArmy soldiers @ the frontline of battle. 👍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

Now that our President’s health is vastly improved -thank God- he should do more DOMESTIC TRAVELS to CONNECT with ALL HIS CITIZENS. 👌🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

A Presidential system makes much of the “personality” of a President & how they LEVERAGE it to mobilize, inspire & influence their citizens. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

Since he became OUR President in 2015, we have not seen much of that LEVERAGE of “the personality of the President” to MOBILIZE & UNITE. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

For e.g. as Candidate, Pres @MBuhari spoke often about our Internally Displaced People- IDPs. Why has he NEVER CONSIDERED a VISIT to them? — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

Those who LIE to Mr President that he is doing well in BUILDING a NATION are UNFAIR to him. The President should take INDEPENDENT FEEDBACK✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

Ezekwesili has remained one of the vocal critics of the Buhari administration for failing to unify the country and dish out the dividend of democracy.

Here is my #NigeriaAt57 Shout Out&Gratitude to the DECENT among our @HQNigerianArmy soldiers in frontline of battle.God bless you!👩🏾‍🚒👨🏾‍🚀🇳🇬 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 2, 2017

