Buhari’s Independence speech, so divisive, so uninspiring – Ezekwesili

Michael Abimboye

The former Minister of Education and co-convener, BringBackOurGirls, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the independence speech made by President Mohammadu Buhari on Independence Day.

Speaking through her twitter handle, Ezekwesili said she had expected something better “on a day like this”, stressing that the leader was so divisive and uninspiring.

Ezekwesili has remained one of the vocal critics of the Buhari administration for failing to unify the country and dish out the dividend of democracy.

