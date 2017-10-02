Building professionals get president

Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) has elected Mr. George Akinola, an architect, as its president.

A statement by its Chairman of Electoral Committee, Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi, explained that Akinola emerged as president at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association in Lagos.

Also elected are Alhaji Sulaimon Yusuf, vice president; Saheed Ogunniyi, general secretary; Mrs. Jane Ogbu, Publicity secretary; Offiong Samuel Ukpong, financial secretary; Mrs. Adenike Ayanda, treasurer and Aliyu Umar, research and development secretary.

