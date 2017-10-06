Bull run persists on NSE

The bulls maintained its grip on the market activities as stocks rallied for a second day following gains recorded majorly by financial and consumer goods stocks. Investors are currently taking advantage of the state of the market as most of the stock prices are attractive just as the economy is gradually coming out of turmoil.

The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 1.17 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 414.51 basis points or 1.17 per cent to close at 35,773.08 as against 35.358.57 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N143 billion or 1.17 per cent to close at N12.314 trillion from N12.171 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 317.4 million shares exchanged in 3,327 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Banking sub-sector of the financial services segment was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 191.2 million shares exchanged by investors in 945 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Sky Bank Plc and UBA Plc. Premium sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc followed with a turnover of 20.8 million shares in 544 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 31, while decliners closed at 14. Linkage Assurance Plc led the gainers’ table with 8.70 per cent to close at 75 kobo per share, while Presco Oil Plc followed with a gain of five per cent to close at N61.95 per share. Dangote Flour Mills Plc added 4.73 per cent to close at N6.64 per share. On the other hand, Cadbury Nigeria Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping five per cent to close at N10.26 per share. MRS Plc trailed with 4.97 per cent to close at N28.88 per share, while Continental Insurance Plc was next with a loss of 4.90 per cent to close at N1.36 per share.

