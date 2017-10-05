Buratai: Army to end internal security challenges soon

Emmanuel Onani

Abuja

The Nigerian Army has vowed to root out suspected terrorists and other criminal elements from their hideouts across the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai made the commitment yesterday while declaring open a 2-day workshop and second/third quarters study period, at the Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR), in a bid to properly situate its counter-terrorism and internal security operations across the country.

It witnessed a cross-fertilisation of ideas among resource persons, officers and soldiers, moderators and other participants on the need for better information management and communication.

Declaring the programme open, the COAS commended the DAPR for the initiative. Buratai, who was represented by the Commander, Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison, Maj-Gen. John Malu, said the event was timely, as it came at a time the total defeat of insurgency, was near.

“It is pertinent to state that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies have reached a very important stage in the war against terrorists, having contained their operations to desperate, albeit murderous, suicide attacks and attacks on soft targets with a few futile attempts to portray themselves as a coherent force.

“We will continue to engage and degrade them up until they are completely no more.

“We are determined to achieve this within a shortest possible time. At this point, let me call on citizens of our nation, particularly human rights activists and media practitioners to partner with the Nigerian Army and the DAPR in the collective effort to bring to an end, the menace of various security challenges affecting the nation”, the COAS said.

He charged the information directorate to ensure that deliberations from the event were galvanised for an enhanced reportage and coverage of Nigerian Army operations.

Earlier, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, said despite the propaganda and misinformation in some quarters, troops had continued to record successes in the frontline.

Usman said: “The year 2017 study period and media workshop which is part of the training directive of the Nigerian Army, promises to be even more rewarding because of the expanded participation.”

According to the DAPR, the theme of the workshop, Enhancing Human Rights during Internal Security Operations through Effective Information Management, “was deliberately chosen as it is intended to examine the role information management officers play in the various theatres of operations where the physical battle space is witnessing aggression in the forms of propaganda and psychological warfare which is compounded by advancement in information communication technology”.

Like this: Like Loading...