My calling was like that of Jonah-Apostle Fasipe

Apostle Anthony Fasipe is a renowned accountant and founder of Pavilion of Faith Global Church. In this interview with Esther Bakare, he speaks about his call into the ministry and other issues. Excerpts

How did you receive the call of God?

I was doing very well in my profession so I saw no reason why I should abandon my profession to embrace the pulpit. I have been so rebellious to the call of God but the Bible says in the book of Proverbs chapter 19 verse 21 that many are the plans in a man’s heart but the counsel of the Lord that shall be established. Even though I had plans to be a big business man, but that wasn’t the plan of God for my life. I was into banking and property development, I came to Nigeria on a business visit in December 2007 after being away for 27 years and it turned out into litigation , it was a property transaction that later turned to court case that kept me in Nigeria since February 2008 till date. It was during that process that I came into terms with the vision of starting the church, it wasn’t something I wanted to do, but I had to accept in order to find solution to the problem and to the glory of God because I obeyed His voice, the court case miraculously disappeared.

What particular height did you get to before you finally decided to obey the voice of God?

When a man is in trouble he seeks solution especially from the Lord, I faced a lot of emotional distress, I was kept in Nigeria separated from my family who were in London that was an emotional challenge, a had a certified school of accountancy in London which I could not attend to and in the process the school had to die, I had an, accountancy firm called Anthony Associates which I couldn’t go back to, also First Century Finance Company that deals with finance and mortgages also shut down, in the process I had to be spending money and after some time I ran short of money and that made me to seek the face of God the more , it was in that process that God revealed to me a hand that came from nowhere took all my certificates and sealed them on a rock and God said it was His hand because unless He does that I will not do His work, that was the climax of my encounter with God before I decided finally to heed His call and establish the church.

What were the initial challenges you faced at the establishment of the church?

I faced very little challenges because I was called as a rich man , I already have property which is the greatest challenge starting a church could face, I dedicated the property to God so I don’t have to pay rent, also I had some money so I wasn’t looking for money from anyone rather people come to me for money.

What is the vision of Pavilion of Faith?

The vision is to teach people that they don’t get to heaven before they get their reward for serving God. We teach people that they don’t have to live in poverty; they must break the yoke of poverty upon their lives because it is God’s will that they live in prosperity according to 3 John 2.

In Nigeria today, there are many churches yet also lot of social ills, why do you think this is so?

The world itself is growing in terms of technology and the word of God is not matching it, the way technology is expanding the word of God has to match it in order to bring down the negative effect of modernisation. Government has a lot of roles to play. Corruption is everywhere because it has become a norm; people see it as a way of life so it is no longer seen as corruption. Government needs to clamp down on it so that people know that money made little by little endures.

In the days of our Father, known as the founder of Apostolic revival in Africa, the late Ayodele Babalola, there was a lot of revival in the land but we no longer have same, why is this so?

When God calls a man, He calls him for a purpose as the world expands and grows, value system changes, in the days of Apostle Ayodele Babalola people were just coming in terms with God, they don’t know God as such, they were strangers to God so there was need for such revival that could bring them back to God but these days terms have changed, it’s not as if revival is not necessary but what sort of revival? The revival in the time of Ayo Babalola took place in a particular location and was only beneficial to the people in that particular location , the revival that we need now is should be technologically driven and should touch a lot of people globally. That period was when people expect men of God to walk bare footed nowadays people need men of God whose life styles will engender them to embrace the gospel.

What is your take on handling church as a private business where some GOs register their church in family name and eventually hand over to family members?

The ministry just like any other business is a business of God, and it needs to be looked after by a competent CEO, Jesus said “my sheep know my voice and they follow me, but there are people called Hirelings, hired to look after the flock, they are not interested in the wellbeing of the flock but are only interested in their own profits”, that is why sometimes it might be necessary to pass the church on to the children of the founder to allow them move the ministry further , if it is the Lord’s will because they might have genuine interest to move the ministry further than the hireling, they might be the best people to move it further because it is their father’s ministry.

Do you have any plan to diversify like other churches that set up educational institutions?

There is need to set up other ministry that will support the church because the church is not supposed to be milking members , other ministries under the church should support the ministry of the church to serve as a platform to do that. What our church do presently is to support people’s education with scholarships, we do this from personal funding.

As a minister of God what do you think is the role of the church to the country at this period?

As a man of God I believe there is no one that comes into power without the hand of God because God rules in the affairs of men so what we need do is to pray unto God so what we need do is to pray for leaders that are sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people they are ruling. As a professional I will assess the present government as although they are trying their power to alleviate the suffering of the masses, however I would say in terms of the economic policies they are rated below average because they do not have the grip of the economy.

