My calling was like that of Jonah –Apostle Fasipe

Apostle Anthony Fasipe is an accountant, a former auditor under KPMG and a former banker with the International Merchant Bank. In this interview with ESTHER BAKARE, he talks about his calling into the ministry and how he established Pavilion of Faith Global Church after years of rebellion that led to losing all his business establishments.

Tell us about yourself.

My name is Apostle Anthony Fasipe, founding Pastor of Pavilion of Faith Global Church, Isaac John, Ikeja, Lagos. I am a trained accountant. I was trained in this country but left Nigeria for London 27 years ago.

How did you receive the call of God?

I was doing very well in my profession, so I saw no reason why I should abandon my profession to embrace the pulpit. I have been so rebellious to the call of God but the Bible says in the book of Proverbs chapter 19 verse 21 that many are the plans in a man’s heart but the counsel of the Lord, that shall be established. Even though I had plans to be a big business man, but that wasn’t the plan of God for my life. I was into banking and property development. I came to Nigeria on a business visit in December 2007 after being away for 27 years and it turned into litigation. It was a property transaction that later turned to court case that kept me in Nigeria since February 2008 till date. It was during that process that I came to terms with the vision of starting the church. It wasn’t something I wanted to do. But I had to accept in order to find solution to the problem and to the glory of God, because I obeyed His voice, the court case miraculously disappeared.

What particular height did you get to before you finally decided to obey the voice of God?

When a man is in trouble, he seeks solution especially from the Lord. I faced a lot of emotional distress. I was kept in Nigeria separated from my family who were in London. That was an emotional challenge. I had a certified school of accountancy in London which I could not attend to and in the process, the school had to die. I had an accountancy firm called Anthony Associates which I couldn’t go back to. Also, First Century Finance Company that deals with finance and mortgages also shut down. In the process, I had to be spending money and after some time, I ran short of money and that made me to seek the face of God the more. It was in that process that God revealed to me a hand that came from nowhere, took all my certificates and sealed them on a rock and God said it was His hand because unless He does that, I will not do His work. That was the climax of my encounter with God before I decided finally to heed His call and establish the church.

What were the initial challenges you faced at the establishment of the church?

I faced very little challenge because I was called as a rich man. I already have property which is the greatest challenge starting a church could face. I dedicated the property to God so I don’t have to pay rent. Also, I had some money so I wasn’t looking for money from anyone rather people come to me for money.

How many members did you start the church with?

About four of us started the church but today we have two branches. One is at Mowe in Ogun State and the other one is here in Isaac John, GRA Ikeja. The church is still growing. It started as a fellowship and a church in 2014, that was three years ago.

What is the vision of Pavilion of Faith?

The vision is to teach people that they don’t get to heaven before they get their reward for serving God. We teach people that they don’t have to live in poverty, they must break the yoke of poverty upon their lives because it is God’s will that they live in prosperity according to 3 John 2.

In Nigeria today, there are many churches yet a lot of social ills. Why do you think this is so?

The world itself is growing in terms of technology and the word of God is not matching it. The way technology is expanding, the word of God has to match it in order to bring down the negative effects of modernisation. Government has a lot of roles to play. Corruption is everywhere because it has become a norm. People see it as a way of life so it is no longer seen as corruption. Government needs to clamp down on it so that people know that money made little by little endures.

In the days of our father known as the founder of Apostolic revival in Africa, the late Ayodele Babalola, there was a lot of revival in the land but we no longer have same. Why is this so?

When God calls a man, He calls him for a purpose. As the world expands and grows, value system changes. In the days of Apostle Ayodele Babalola, people were just coming to terms with God, they didn’t know God as such, they were strangers to God. So there was need for such revival that could bring them back to God. But these days, terms have changed. It’s not as if revival is not necessary but what sort of revival? The revival in the time of Ayo Babalola took place in a particular location and was only beneficial to the people in that particular location. The revival that we need now should be technologically driven and should touch a lot of people globally. That period was when people expected men of God to walk bare footed. Nowadays, people need men of God whose life styles will engender them to embrace the gospel.

What is your take on handling church as a private business where some Gos register church in family name and eventually hand over to family members?

The ministry just like any other business is a business of God, and it needs to be looked after by a competent CEO. Jesus said my sheep know my voice and they follow me, but there are people called hirelings, hired to look after the flock. They are not interested in the well being of the flock, but are only interested in their own profits. That is why sometimes it might be necessary to pass the church on to the children of the founder to allow them move the ministry further if it is the Lord’s will because they might have genuine interest to move the ministry further than the hireling. They might be the best people to move it further because it is their father’s ministry.

Do you have any plan to diversify like other churches who set up educational institutions?

There is need to set up other ministries that will support the church because the church is not supposed to be milking members. Other ministries under the church should support the ministry of the church to serve as a platform to do that. What our church do presently is to support people’s education with scholarships. We do this from personal funding.

As a minister of God, what do you think is the role of the church to the country at this period?

As a man of God, I believe there is no one that comes into power without the hand of God because God rules in the affairs of men. So what we need do is to pray unto God, to pray for leaders that are sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people they are ruling. As a professional, I will assess the present government, although they are trying within their power to alleviate the suffering of the masses, however I would say in terms of the economic policies, they are rated below average because they do not have a grip on the economy.

Would you then say the past administration had a grip on the economy and that was why money was in circulation then?

The past government is worse than what we are having now. It’s not that Jonathan did not have a grip on the economy, but did not have a clue on how an economy should run and did not have a clue on good economic policies because he lacks the will power to formulate policies that could enhance the growth of the economy because of his shallow knowledge of his economic policies.

What do you think is the way forward for the present economic situation?

What government needs do is to formulate policies that will encourage investments, and allow the banks to support business men. In a case of a business man having property worth billions of Naira but cannot approach the bank for N5 million loan, it is not helping the economy to grow. Also in the Nigerian Banking Act, there is a section that stipulates that 33. 1/3 per cent of every loan and advances given by banks must go to agriculture sector, but every bank contravenes this because loan given to agric carries single digit interest rate and also three years moratorium. No bank wants to do that. This is where government is at fault. The penalty should be great such that all banks will adhere to this law.

What is your take on pastors who preach prosperity messages at the expense of salvation messages?

There is what is called prosperity preacher and positive prosperity preachers. The Bible says in the book of Joshua 1 verse 8 that, ‘This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shall meditate therein day and night, that thou may observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shall make thy way prosperous, and then thou shall have good success’. This means that there are some successes that are not good. What we preach is good success. It is not a gospel if it does not preach good success because gospel means good news. What is good when somebody is suffering? However it is the way you preach the message that determines whether it is positive prosperity or not. In our church here, every Sunday we teach members financial class to enable them know that they can live well and be successful, but it must be on the platform of work.

Like this: Like Loading...