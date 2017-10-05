Calls for ICT local contents, investments reverberate

Despite recorded growth in Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry in the 57 years of Nigeria’s Independence, ostensibly fuelled by the telecoms liberalisation of 2001, stakeholders, among others, say there is need for greater investment and more policy accent on local content development in order to deepen Nigeria’s presence on the global ICT map. KUNLE AZEEZ reports

As Nigeria marked her 57th Independence Anniversary last Sunday (October 1), stakeholders across the length and breadth of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) spectrum including telecoms (services), Information Technology (hardware) and software segments have undertaken an appraisal of how far the industry has evolved thus far.

Before 2001

According to the stakeholders, the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) had held sway since the country gained its freedom from the shackles of colonialists in 1960 and had remained as the only telecoms behemoth providing telecoms services to the county’s private and public sectors.

Notwithstanding the presence of other Private Telephone Operators (PTOs) and traditional Internet Service Providers (ISPs), which were smaller operators and were operating side by side with NITEL, the incumbent national telecoms operator remained the major provider of telecoms (voice) and other ICT-related services to individuals and customers in the country.

Year of ICT boom

While other ICT companies, providing different kinds of services, also existed alongside telecoms companies, the ‘boom day’ of ICT sector, however, this didn’t happen until the Federal Government’s liberalisation of the telecoms sector in 2001.

The liberalisation, which ushered in the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) operators including Globacom, MTN, Airtel and 9Mobile, ntel and several other broadband companies has become the game changer, which has brought about unprecedented growth of the telecoms sector that has really impacted on other segments as a result of convergence of technology platforms.

The technology convergence subsequently brought about a situation where the emphasis is now on ICT contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and all – telecoms, hardware (IT) and software have not interconnected – are jointly driving economic development in the country, just as the ICT is impacting all sectors of the economy with development of e-commerce, e-agric, e-education, telemedicine and so on.

Telecoms

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector has recorded tremendous growth following the 2001 liberalisation, as active telephone subscriptions in the country hitherto standing at 400,000 rose geometrically to over 155 million as at last January, though this has further crashed to 139 million as at the end of July, due to a medley of factors.

Accordingly, teledensity has increased from less than 1 per cent to over 102 per cent while Internet subscriber base, which was insignificant has also grown to over 92 million till date.

Also, investment in the industry has grown significantly from a $500 million to $70 billion as declared by the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta at the recently-concluded International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Telecoms World 2017 in Busan, Korea.

Much of the investments have been channeled into capital infrastructure such as deployment of additional base stations and laying of hundreds of thousands of kilometer of fibre infrastructure.

To date, there are some 40,000 base stations in the country but NCC has stated clearly that the country requires minimum of 80,000 base stations for efficient service delivery.

With the development of the country’s telecoms 8-Point Agenda, analysts say there is much to do in the area of religiously pursuing further initiatives to achieve the agenda by obliterating all the encumbrances impeding the achievements of policy actions aimed at deepening telecoms services.

“What telecoms needs now is a more enabling environment to attract fresh investment into the sectors, especially now that we are targeting increased broadband penetration,” said President of Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola. “So, we must tackle industry challenges capable of discouraging investment.”

Hardware and wanton of importation

From hardware standpoint, with over 170 million population, the country has been identified by major phone manufacturers including Samsung, Blackberry, Microsoft-Nokia, Tecno, Huawei, Infinix, Gionee, Lenovo, LG, among others, from Europe, Middle-East, Asia, China and other developed countries as country with a large consumer base for their mass products.

However, while most of the phone manufacturers have opened their regional offices for West African operation in Nigeria, none has deemed it fit to open an assembly plant in the country for the manufacturing/assemblage of their Completely Knocked Down (CKD) mobile devices.

More importantly, licensed local computer manufacturers such as Zinox, Omatek, Veda, Briam, Beta brands among others, are lacking the needed patronage that could have made them compete with foreign PC brands.

Averages of four million mobile phones are imported into the Nigerian market on a monthly basis, according to data obtained from the Federal Ministry of Communications.

With the average cost of a new standard mobile phone in Nigeria estimated at $43 (about N8,514) in a report by Oxford Business Group, New Telegraph gathered that the country is losing a conservatively estimated N34 billion to capital flight.

Stakeholders have also pointed out that since nearly all equipment being used to support telecoms sector is imported, there is a huge capital flight being recorded in the telecoms segment also.

Already, Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition of Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Danazuni Ibrahim, estimated that 90 per cent technology used in Nigeria is imported.

Generally, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said Nigeria loses an N320 billion as ICT capital flight annually.

This informed why Nigeria’s ICT Development Index has remained at 137th as at 2017.

“There is a need for deliberate intervention on the part of the Nigerian government to create digital activities and policies that will prioritise Made-in-Nigeria ICT products, especially now that President Muhamadu Buhari is looking to promote local contents,” said Chairman of Zinox, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh.

Local software developers’ plight

Just as it is the case in the hardware sector of the ICT industry, stakeholders in the software sector have also said lack of patronage for locally-developed software has been a bane of the industry.

According to the President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr Emadoye Olorogun, there have not been deliberate efforts on the parts of current government in the last 57 years to support growth of software industry.

He said : “We need increased collaboration on the part of the NOTAP and the NITDA and software practitioners towards reducing the over-reliance on foreign software packages, especially where locally-developed ones are available. This has not changed under Buhari in the last two years.”

Last line

While ICT industry has, arguably witnessed impressive growth in the past 57 years, stakeholders are of the view that the industry could have done better if attention had been directed at attracting greater investments through creating a more enabling environment as well as promoting local content development and patronage at all fronts.

