Cameroon must beat Algeria –Broos

Cameroon national team coach Hugo Broos says they will play to rescue their pride despite their failure to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Indomitable Lions are set to face off against Algeria this weekend in their penultimate Group B encounter at home. Even if they win the encounter, both nations will not qualify for the tournament in Russia as Nigeria and Zambia are fighting for qualification.

However, Broos said they need to win the match against the Desert Warriors to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table. “We need to win the game even though this will not change much in the group, we promised not to be at the last position at the end,” he said to the BBC.

“There are also the Fifa rankings if we go on losing our position would be worse. We are going to win for the pride and honour.” Broos will have to win the game without Stoke City forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi, who have both made themselves unavailable

Like this: Like Loading...