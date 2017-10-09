CAN President tasks Nigerians on nation building

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, has urged all Nigerians to rise toward building the country, adding that both the leaders and followers should be patriotic in working toward growth and development of Nigeria. Speaking during the dedication of the Ultra Modern sanctuary and 20th anniversary celebration of Fellowship Baptist Church in Lekki, Lagos, Ayokunle, who is the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), said there must be justice, fair play and mutual respect for Nigeria to move forward. “We must rise to build the nation together. If we don’t build it, angels will not build it for us.

Those develop nations were built by people. They were jungles before but human beings transformed them. So, what we need to do is to build together. Leaders must be task oriented; leaders must not be looters. And followers must be effective followers; impactful followers.

“If we obey the laws, it would be better for our nation. If we love one another, it will be better for us. All the violence and blood shedding will disappear. So, we need to know that we have no other nation and we have no other time to build it than now.

“If we want to continue as a nation together; there must be justice for all, fair play and mutual respect. No human being is created better than others. Nigeria is multi-ethnic, multi-religion; there must be justice, fair play and mutual respect for us to continue living together as a nation,” he said.

The CAN president also implored all Christians to unite and speak with one voice to defend Christianity in Nigeria, adding that Christians, who are in leadership and public office should use their positions to protect the interest of Christianity, which according to him, is presently under siege.

“Christians need to bind themselves together and speak with one voice at a time of danger like this when Christianity is under siege. When you are silent in the presence of evil, then you are an evil doer. Christians, who don’t have passion for justice, fair play and mutual respect are not Christians,” he said. Also speaking, the Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Lekki, Rev Bimbo Adeola, called on all religious leaders to shun corruption and any act that may taint their ministry and church as a whole.

