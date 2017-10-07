Again, canoe mishap claims 2 lives in Kebbi

Another canoe mishap has claimed two lives in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State, two days after 18 passengers died when their canoe capsized in the area. It would be recalled that 18 passengers travelling from Jeribago village in Kebbi State to Tuteku village in Niger State, died on Wednesday when their boat collided with a tree trunk.

Confirming the latest incident yesterday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview, the Chairman of Yauri Local Government Area, Alhaji Musa Mohammad, said the canoe left Binua village conveying 11 people to a market in the area when it capsized.

He said: “The village is close to the market; they were going to trade in Yauri when the wave accompanied by strong wind forced the canoe to capsize. Two persons, a Fulani woman and an elderly person, were feared drowned in the river.”

He, however, said the rest of the passengers were rescued after the small canoe capsized. The chairman blamed the incident on the driver’s refusal to heed the warning issued by officials of Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority, not to embark on the journey.

“He was warned by the officials not to embark on the journey because of the unfavourable weather condition, but refused to heed to the advice,” he said. Acting Executive Director, State Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Kamba, also confirmed the incident.

