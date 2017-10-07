Cape Verde aim to become smallest World Cup participants

Cape Verdean international Nuno Rocha says they aim to make his history by qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

The Blue Sharks boosted their chances of reaching the finals after defeating South Africa home and away in their qualifying matches last month.

Rocha grabbed a brace as the Blue Sharks beat Bafana Bafana 2-1 in Praia, Cape Verde and he says the two goals motivated him.

“The two goals against South Africa were very important for the team and for me personally.

They gave me great motivation to continue my international career. Obviously, our team isn’t very well known on the world stage. But with patience, humility and belief in a better future, we will send out a statement,” Rocha told FIFA.com.

Cape Verde are currently placed second on Group D standings – they are only behind group leaders Burkina Faso on goal-difference with two matches left.

Rocha and his team-mates will face Senegal at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Saturday. Cape Verde will qualify if they win all of their remaining matches and other results go their way.

“There’s always a possibility. Senegal are a strong team, but everything is possible. We have huge motivation and belief in ourselves after the last two victories against South Africa. Then we’ve got the most important game away to Burkina Faso in November. We have to prepare well for it and show what we’re capable of,” the 25-year-old player continued.

Rocha is currently plying his trade in Russia for FC Tosno, while his Cape Verde team-mate Ze Luis plays for reigning Russian champions Spartak Moscow.

