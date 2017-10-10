Capital market: Shareholders advocate friendly policies, regulation

Some shareholders of quoted companies listed on the capital market (NSE) have stressed the need for regulators to always seek for friendly policies and regulations to help encourage new listings and bring back investors.

Capital market shareholders who made the call at an Investor Clinic Programme to mark IOSCO World Investor Week 2017 organised by SEC in Lagos said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) should review penalties imposed on quoted companies to attract new listings.

They noted that incessant penalties on companies was discouraging companies from seeking quotation on the nation’s bourse, thereby affecting the growth and development of the market. National Coordinator Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu said that there was the need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators.

Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation to investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, whereas brokers were given forbearance package.

He also frowned at the commission’s move to invest unclaimed dividend funds into special funds, saying that, the shareholders were not in support of the initiative. Nwosu added that proposed issuance of electronic annual report should not be made mandatory but optional. He said that the law stipulated that annual reports must be posted to shareholders 21 days before the annual general meeting.

Mr. Boniface Okezie, President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, who commended SEC for organising the clinic, said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to put the market forward. Okezie said that investment of unclaimed dividend funds into special funds must be dropped in the interest of the market. He, however, lauded the commission for bringing the shareholders together to chart the way forward for market growth and development.

“If we have this type of relationship in the past, the Central Bank of Nigeria would not have nationalised the banks listed on the exchange,” Okezie said. He said that the banks nationalisation affected investors confidence in the market.

“Its not only SEC that is fighting for protection of investors, shareholders are also fighting for protection”, Okezie added. He said that the new leadership of the commission had done well with introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance on fraudulent capital market operators.

Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN Secretary noted that issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building. Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties while new companies were afraid to list.

He added that SEC and NSE should encourage companies to embrace share buy-back initiative instead of approving share reconstruction which he said is being used by companies in rubbing investors.

Chief Timothy Adeshiyan, President of the Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), said that market regulators should be fair in their regulations and penalties. Adeshiyan said that penal

