Catalonia’s referendum: Spanish police clash with voters, hundreds injured

Tension arose in Catalonia, an autonomous community in Spain, during yesterday’s vote, with a number of public rallies being held in the capital city of Barcelona as voters gathered in support of the proposed referendum.

The Catalonia’s disputed independence referendum was in chaos yesterday, with reports of hundreds injured as Spain’s national police launched a widespread crackdown on the voting. Spanish riot police were reported to have clashed with Catalan voters in Barcelona as the controversial referendum on breaking away from Spain began.

The Health Ministry of Catalonia said in a statement that 465 people required medical assistance, with two in a serious condition. “465 citizens are being treated by Catalonia’s emergency services as a result of Spain’s aggressive police operation against the voters,” the Ministry said. However, Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, condemned the act while referring to it as an “indiscriminate aggression” against peaceful voters.

Puigdemont said: “Spanish authorities appeared determined to deny the vote legitimacy by preventing as many people as possible from casting ballots in the referendum, which Spain’s top court has declared illegal.

“The unjustified use of violence by the Spanish state will not stop the will of the Catalan people,” he said. It was learnt that the Sunday’s referendum does not cover the entire Catalan country.

The votes were confined only to Catalonia, an area in northeastern Spain, which has a population of 7.5 million people. The area accounts for 15 per cent of Spain’s population and 20 per cent of its economic output.

Reacting to the situation, the Spanish Interior Ministry said that 13 national police officers had been injured in the scuffles while 92 polling stations have been shut and three people, one of them a minor, had been arrested for public disobedience and assaulting a law enforcement.

