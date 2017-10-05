CBN: EFCC didn’t arrest any of our Deputy Governors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied a newspaper report alleging that one of its Deputy Governors was arrested and made to forfeit some amount of money to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the apex bank stressed that the report was categorically false, adding that it was, “a figment of the writer’s imagination.”

The regulator further stated that it and its officials: “will not be distracted from the onerous task of ensuring stability in the financial system, and indeed the economy, at this critical time.

“However, such persons(s) bent on disparaging the Bank and its officials should note that legal options would be explored to protect its reputation from being tarnished in any manner.”

It urged members of the media to always exercise caution and endeavor to verify their stories before rushing to the press.

