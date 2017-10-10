CBN injects fresh $195m into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday continued its intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange market with the in-jection of $195 million. Figures released by the apex bank show that it offered the total sum of $100 million to the wholesale segment, while the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $50 million. The invisibles segment, comprising tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, received $45 million.

Confirming the figures, the bank’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the injection was in line with the regulator’s pledge to ensure that the forex market is always liquid.

Mr. Okorafor reiterated that CBN remained determined to achieve its objective of rates convergence, hence the consistent intervention in the foreign exchange market. He urged deposit money banks (DMBs) to only honour requests from customers with genuine needs, noting that the apex bank does not intend to falter in its pledge to ensure liquidity in the forex market. Meanwhile, the naira continued to maintain its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N363/$1 in the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the market yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...