CBN’s forex windows trigger debt buybacks by banks

There are indications that improved dollar liquidity in the system occasioned by the several foreign exchange windows created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is prompting Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to announce debt buybacks for some of their outstanding Eurobonds as well as launching fresh bonds. New Telegraph’s findings reveal that while two banks have announced such buybacks in the past week, others are getting set to make similar announcements. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) seems to have set the ball rolling when it informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Monday that it intends to launch an invitation to holders of its $400 million (6.0 per cent) notes due November 2018 to tender any and all of their notes for purchase by it (GTbank) in exchange for cash.

The lender stated that the commencement and settlement dates for the offer were September 25, 2017 and October 05, 2017 respectively, adding that it had retained the services of Lucid Issuer Services Limited as tender agent and Exotix Partners LLP, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc as Dealer Managers in connection with the offer. Through the offer, the bank seeks to deploy its dollar liquidity to the repurchase of the notes ahead of the scheduled maturity in November 2018.

Analysts however point out that the extent to which this goal can be achieved through the offer will depend on the number of notes that will be tendered in the offer, given the voluntary nature of the offer. The notes purchased by GTBank under the offer will be cancelled. Similarly, barely forty eight hours after the GTB announcement, leading Tier 2 lender, Fidelity Bank Plc.

announced that it was offering to buy back $300 million of debt and that it also intends to issue new notes to extend the maturity of its debt profile. The bank stated that the $300 million of debt, with an interest rate of 6.875 per cent, is due to mature on May 9, 2018, adding that it will offer $1,010 per $1,000 of notes held. It also announced that the offer expires on October 10 and the results will be announced the same day, naming Citigroup Global Markets Ltd and Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Ltd managers of the deal. According to the lender, the offer “is being made in connection with a concurrent offering of new unsecured and unsubordinated notes.”

Indeed, the next day, in a notification to the NSE, the bank disclosed plans to launch up to $500 million Senior Unsecured Medium Notes (Eurobond) as well as the tender offer to purchase its outstanding $300 million 6.875 per cent Notes due May 9, 2018. According to the bank, it intends to list the $500 million on the Irish Stock Exchange with the expectations that the notes will be traded on its regulated market.

The bank said it intended to issue the notes directly, but would retain the flexibility to substitute issuer with an offshore Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), where market conditions require and allow for such prior to the maturity of the notes. It disclosed that the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), had given ‘no objection’ approvals to the transaction. According to the bank, the net proceeds of the notes will be used to finance the tender offer of existing notes and for its general banking purposes. “

The bank will pay the net proceeds from the notes issuance after settling the existing notes in foreign currency or converted into naira, depending on the bank’s requirement from time to time,” it said. Apart from GTB and Fidelity Bank, Access Bank Plc has $350 million of bonds due in July. Last Thursday, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) announced that Transaction Advisers had been appointed to advice on the completion of the structure and terms of the convertible bond issue of up to $400 million in line with the approval given by shareholders on June 16, adding that the transaction is expected to be completed before end of 2017.

The consensus among financial analysts is that the development is attributable to an improvement in dollar supply, mainly brought about by CBN’s creation of several forex windows. Principal Consultant, Henates and Associates, Mr. Henry Atenaga, said: “The main reason for this move by the banks is the forex windows created by the CBN.

Banks now have several forex windows, including the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window and SME window that they can play in so they have an opportunity of bringing in more dollars that they can take to any of the windows.” Citing Fidelity Bank’s plans to launch a $500million Eurobond, coupled with its tender offer to purchase its outstanding $300 million, Atenaga noted that after a successful issue of the former, the lender will still have about $200million left (after the buyback and settling all the fees it has to pay), which it could deploy to any of the forex windows.

He, however, argued that the transaction will mostly favour the firms appointed as managers of the deal by the banks, pointing out that both the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had approved the deals because they will boost the value of capital imported into the country. Also commenting on the development, a financial analyst, Mr. Kingsley Ogodo, said: “There are two main reasons why the banks are making this move now. The first is that they are paying a lot of interest on this loan because of the weak naira.

So, now that there is improved dollar liquidity, the banks believe it is currently better for them to use dollars to pay off the loan. The second reason is that there is still a lot of uncertainty about how naira will fare in the coming months.

If naira weakens in the coming months, for instance, it will result in the banks paying more interest on the bonds.” In his reaction, an analyst at Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Ezun, described the move as debt buy back strategy by the banks, which, according to him, would have been included in the debt programme prospectus. It will be recalled that as part of its forex liberalisation moves aimed at improving dollar liquidity in the forex market, the banking watchdog, last April, created a special forex window for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and another for Investors and Exporters (I&E) window

