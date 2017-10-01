Celebrities preach unity, love as Nigeria turns 57

As Nigeria celebrates independence today, top celebrities in the entertainment industry have called on all Nigerians to pursue peace and unity and to recognise that our strength lies in our diversity. They also called on the federal government to speed up the process of making Nigeria great again. VANESSA OKWARA AND ALABA PETERS chronicles Independence messages of some top celebrities as Nigeria celebrates 57 years of gaining independence from British rule.

I wish Nigeria a happy birthday! I pray that God should touch the hearts of our leaders so that they can give us good roads, hospitals, schools, light, water and arrest and prosecute all corrupt leaders and movie pirates. May we live in peace as one people. One Nation! God Bless Nigeria –Shan George

Though it hardly feels like that, we are actually living in the best moments of our lives. Just get wisdom and in all your getting, get understanding. Happy Independence! Cheers! –Teju Babyface

I wish for us to realise our potential and correct our mistakes. We should choose love over fear and pursue knowledge and self-improvement, not just blame it all on ‘our leaders’. We should value excellence over recognition and rebel against mediocrity. We should seek the hand of God. Happy independence day –Ademola Adedoyin

Oh well, I wish us a happy 57th Independence. It’s been a wonderful journey so far. Although we all understand what the situation is, but then, we owe it a collective duty to make our dear country, Nigeria a place of peace and pride. –JJC

My prayer for my nation is that God will give us grace to stay together because in unity we stand. We all need to do the right thing. We are so fast in putting blame on our government. What are we doing to support our nation individually? We are all politicians because politics begin from our houses. Our Lord says, ‘love your neighbour as you love yourself’. There is no love in our nation. We need God’s intervention in this area. I really wish my nation well. –Adewale Ayuba

As we celebrate our nation’s Independence Day, let’s remember our past leaders who lost their lives in the battle for the freedom we are enjoying today. The future, progress, and development of our great country do not lie solely on technological improvement, but on how we build social cohesion and trust between our nation and its people. That way, we can build a great nation we all can rely on and be proud of. Every citizen should have a sense of belonging wherever they find themselves. Let all our politicians rise to the great task of building social trust between the people and the nation. By so doing, we can have peace and stability in our country. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Independence Day celebration –Allwell Ademola

This is the darkest period of this country, the sooner all the crises are resolved, the better for it. Although, it’s still a good thing; there should always be a time for wakeup call. In a way, it will determine which to go; that’s all I have to say –Kalu Ikeagwu

Happy birthday to our dear country Nigeria! We will all live to eat the good fruit of the land. –Rita Edochie

Happy 57th Independence Nigeria; more good things to come. I am an advocate of a better Nigeria –Aduni Ade

We are the only ones that can make it work through truth, sincerity, honesty. Nigerians are surviving and for a country that got its independence 57 years ago, what can I say. –Kenny Saint Brown

Happy Independence Day, let’s embrace peace and shun hatred –Falz

What are we celebrating? There’s nothing to celebrate. The only thing an average Nigerian can be thankful for at this time is the gift of life. All that is happening to us is our fault –Charly Boy

I wish us a happy 57th Independence. 57years is no joke, although we are yet to get there. We can only pray for God’s intervention, especially during this time – Simi

Nigeria at 57, everything is still the same. Nigerians are suffering. Our leaders should please lead us right. This is the time we need them. I believe in a better Nigeria. –Oritse Femi

This independence is not worth celebrating and my reason is simple. There is an adage that says a fool at forty is a fool forever and Nigeria is 57 years old. It has surpassed that age limit. Nigeria at this point needs our individual and collective prayers –Yul Edochie

Happy 57th Independence to us. Fortunately, I share the same birth month with our country. So happy birthday Nigeria and happy birthday to me–Ruggedman

Oh boy, 57 years! Nigeria ‘don dey use style old o’. Happy Independence to us. It’s the journey to a new beginning. We can only continue to pray and hope for a better Nigeria. –Acapella

It’s a wonderful age our enviable country has attained. Nigeria is no longer a baby but a grandfather now. 57 years of human life is fantastic age that will propel a country to greater height. Our beloved country should be seen now as a developed country. Despite all the attack of insurgents and kidnapping, we still thrive well and compete favourably with other notable countries of the world. –Hakeem Rahman

I wish Nigeria could transit from this state of bleak future to a brighter light where everyone will be proud to say Nigeria is my country and I’m proud to be so identified –Sunny Mcdon

It is my desire that Nigeria goes back to its early glory days, when integrity was a priority and love for one another was inherent. –Kehinde Olorunyomi Odukoya

We should try and drop all political /religious differences and leave in unity. We don’t need any division; we can be better and stronger together in harmony. One Nigeria –Mina Horsfall

As we attain our 57th year as united Nigeria, I pray that we stick together and attain greatness as a nation with all the huge potentials that we have. Nigerians are the bravest, most resilient and passion driven people and humbly seek that our leaders make the system work so we can utilise our full potentials as citizens of this great country. One love always –Owen Gee

