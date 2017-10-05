Charly Boy sues Police Commissioner for N500m

Tunde Oyesina

ABUJA

Leader of the Resume Or Resign Campaign group, Charles Oputa ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa yesterday filed a N500 million suit against the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and the Commissioner of Police for FCT before an Abuja High Court.

In the suit, Charly Boy alleged that the police and its officers harassed him and members of the #OurMumuDonDo campaign and the Concerned Nigerian group during the #ResumeOrResign protests.

In an originating motion dated October 4, CharlyBoy through his counsel, Inibehe Effiong, asked the court to determine whether the use of water cannons, teargas canisters and wild police dogs to harass him and members of his group during a peaceful protest was constitutional.

He also prayed the court to determine whether, having regard to the facts, the applicant is entitled to public apology, compensation, damages and other reliefs sought.

He is also praying for an order of the court that the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the police and its officers on the group on August 8, at the Unity Fountain was unjustifiable, illegal and a breach of his fundamental right.

Charly Boy prayed the court to compel the FCT police and its commissioner to publish a public apology to him in five national newspapers, pay the sum of N100 million as general damages to the applicant as well as direct that N400 million be paid as exemplary damages by the police.

He also prayed the court to make an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the police and its agents from further interfering with or violating the applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Three video clips recorded during the attack were also attached as exhibits in the affidavit.

No date is yet to be fixed for the hearing of the suit .

