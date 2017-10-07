Checklist of 10 breakfast menu

The foods mentioned below will help you become slim, fit and smart. The foods will help to get rid of belly fat and other kind of body fats. Fat has so many negative effects which are very hazardous to our well-being.

Here are samples of the common breakfast foods slim people eat:

Eggs: “They are an excellent source of protein and other healthy nutrients, including fat-burning choline,” says McKittrick. Choline, also found in lean meats, seafood and collard greens, attacks the gene mechanism that triggers your body to store fat around your liver, according to Zero Belly Cookbook.

Apples: Apples are one of the very best fruit sources of fiber, which, as we said about black beans, is key to blasting belly fat. Throw an apple in your bag along with a nutrition bar and a low-sugar yogurt for a simple, nutrient-filled breakfast on-the-go.

Watermelon: Watermelon sometimes gets a bad rap for being high in sugar, but the fruit has some impressive health benefits. Research conducted at the University of Kentucky showed that eating watermelon may improve lipid profiles and lower fat accumulation. Better yet, a study among athletes by the Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena in Spain found watermelon juice to help reduce the level of muscle soreness.

Green Tea: Green tea works magic when it comes to weight-loss. Green tea — a humble drink that’s been cherished as a health miracle for centuries, but one that science is finally coalescing around.

Literally hundreds of studies, found in The 17-Day Green Tea Diet, have been carried out to document the health benefits of catechins, the group of antioxidants concentrated in the leaves of tea plants. And the most powerful of all catechins, a compound called epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG, is found almost exclusively in green tea.

Grapefruit: Think of grapefruit (one of the best fruits for fat loss) as your breakfast appetizer. “Even if you changed nothing else about your diet, eating half a grapefruit before each meal may help you lose up to a pound a week,” says Patricia Bannan MS, RDN, author of Eat Right When the Time Is Right. “Researchers found that when obese people ate half a grapefruit before each meal, they dropped an average of 3.5 pounds over 12 weeks,” she says. How’s it work? The tangy fruit helps lower insulin, a fat-storage hormone. It’s also 90 per cent water, so it fills you up so you eat less, explains Bannan.

Chicken: Chicken may not be your average breakfast food, but maybe it should be. “Some mornings, yogurt or eggs just won’t cut it,” says Lisa Moskovitz, R.D., founder of The NY Nutrition Group. “To spice up my breakfast, I’ll pull out some leftover dinner which often contains plenty of fiber-rich veggies and hunger slashing lean protein. This perfect combination of nutrients keeps me full and energised for hours,” she says.

Coffee: One reason slim people stay slender is that they avoid the “Frappuccino”—which is an exotic way of saying you’re drinking two ice cream cones worth of calories while catching a caffeine buzz. If you absolutely must have your morning buzz, perk yourself up with a nonfat, unsweetened iced coffee instead.

And if your sweet tooth must be satisfied, ask your barista to add in two pumps of your favourite flavoured syrup to your cup instead of the Frap’s four (we like caramel). This simple swap will save you more than 400 calories and a whopping 53 grammes of the sweet stuff—that’s more sugar than you’ll find in three Starbucks’ chocolate croissants.

Sweet Potato: The vibrant tubers are called super foods for good reason: They’re packed with nutrients and can help you burn fat. Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and have a low glycemic index, which means they’re absorbed slowly and keep you feeling full longer.

Natural peanut butter: While processed peanut butter is filled with sugar and waist-widening oils, the real stuff is made with just two ingredients: salt and peanuts. This legume is filled with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and genistein, a compound that down-regulates fat genes. Nutritionist and personal trainer Kristin Reisinger suggests using the healthy fat in an AM smoothie.

Spa water: It’s no secret that chugging plain H2O can be less than stimulating, but there are fun ways to make this healthy habit less of a chore. Certain fruits like grapefruit, lemon and cucumber, have detoxifying properties in their flesh and peels; slice them whole into your water to reap the benefits and hit your water intake quota with an infusion of flavour.

*Culled: 9jastreet.com

