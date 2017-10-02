Chelsea have lost all EPL games Moses didn’t play

Stunning records at Chelsea reveals that The Blues have lost all the Premier League matches Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, didn’t featured in this season including the 1-0 loss to Manchester City at the weekend.

The 1-0 loss suffered at Stamford Bridge against the Citizens meant Chelsea have lost both of the Premier League games the Nigerian didn’t figure in the current campaign.

Moses had to sit out their opening day 3-2 loss to Burnley because he was ineligible due to the red card he received in the final of the Emirates FA Cup in the last competitive game of the 2016-2017 season. Conte stuck to a 3-5-2 formation against Man City, bringing in Rudiger and Christensen while Spanish defender Azpilicueta replaced the Nigerian at right wing-back.

Chelsea were outplayed and constantly being out-possessed by Manchester City, with Moses’s replacement Azpilicueta offering nothing offensively. The last time Chelsea lost a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge which Moses started was back in the 2012-2013 season when they were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers on January 2, 2013.

