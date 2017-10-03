Chidoka gets royal blessing

The revered monarch of Nnewi, Igwe K.O.N Orizu III, has expressed his support for the candidature of the United Progressive Party (UPP) gubernatorial candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka. Speaking during Chidoka’s visit to his palace, Igwe Orizu who laid hands on the UPP candidate prayed to God to grant him wisdom, strength and good health to succeed in his ambition adding that the good of the people must be paramount in the minds of all.

“May God grant you the wisdom, strength and divine guidance to pursue this legitimate passion that I see in you”, the monarch said, while blessing Chidoka. Also speaking, spokesperson of the palace, Chief Emma Iwuchukwu, said the palace is highly impressed with Chief Chidoka’s track record as well as his courage in speaking out for the people.

Responding, Chidoka thanked Igwe Orizu for receiving and praying for him and assured him that he will not let the people down. He assured the Igwe that he would not relent in his “determination to restore the Igbo voice in Nigeria and use all legitimate means to end the inequity, marginalization and denial of access to opportunities being suffered by South-Easterners in Nigeria.”

